Opa! Greece May Now Require Greek Music on Radio, Public Spaces, Films

Society

ATHENS – Tourists in Greece – and film viewers – will soon be hearing a LOT more Greek music in casinos, shopping malls, airport lounges, ports, hotel lobbies, restaurants, tavernas and in films – it could be required.

If you’re one of the few who hasn’t heard the late Mikos Theodorakis’ ubiquitous Zorba the Greek theme that has inspired flash dance mobs around the world, get ready for more of it, as well as other Greek tunes when you visit.

Preparing for what could be another big year breaking the 2023 record, Greece’s New Democracy government wants tourists to hear more Greek music while they’re in the country, disconcerted that it’s been supplanted by foreign songs, including rock ‘n roll.

Under draft legislation already put to public consultation, more than 45% of all music heard on local radio or in public spaces will in future have to be Greek, said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

“In a globalized environment, English-language music has almost been imposed, she said. “The spread of Greek-language music is limited. Statistics show that Greek music amounts to 30% of what is heard; 70% is foreign music. We … have a duty, under the constitution, to protect art,” she said, reported The Guardian’s correspondent Helena Smith.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/30/wall-to-wall-bouzouki-greece-plans-quota-of-local-music-to-be-played-in-hotel-lobbies-and-other-public-spaces

In exchange for featuring more Greek tunes, radio stations, she stressed, would be given more time to air commercials. “They won’t lose anything. We’re giving incentives,” Mendoni added.

The plan is to promote and protect Greek music although the sector has been largely taken over by kitschy pop songs and so-called “Dog Music” that appeals to popular interests, noted composers like Theodorakis and Manos Hatzidakis fading for the young.

The measure is aimed at ensuring “the diffusion of the Greek language,” and would stipulate that 70 percent of music in films that get Greek funding be Greek, even if it’s not in context with the film’s premise.

It’s been welcomed by Greek singers, lyricists and composers, the report said, who lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic and had little state support as they weren’t allowed to perform live during lockdowns.

Not everyone in Greece likes the idea, particularly hotel owners who don’t want to be forced to keep playing Zorba or other Greek tunes, their federation warning “enterprises would prefer to remove music from common areas altogether.”

PUMP UP THE VOLUME

Private radio stations have called for the bill’s withdrawal, saying it makes no sense to enforce more commercials on listeners, while the Leftist opposition said it reminded them of mandates from Greece’s 1967-74 military dictatorship rule which banned The Beatles.

“It’s been drafted with great sloppiness by a government that sees everything through the prism of business,” said Kyriaki Malama, a film and theater director before being elected for the main opposition SYRIZA Leftists, for whom she is shadow culture minister.

“That film-makers should be forced to include Greek-language songs in movies or risk forfeiting government grants – for that is what this law implies – is absurd. Like so much that this government does, it takes us back to dark epochs.”

She told the paper that what was even worse is the number of those excluded from a bill meant to help the industry: composers whose pieces were purely orchestral, younger songwriters whose lyrics were often in English, and performers who concentrate on jazz, rock and alternative music.

Supporters though said the Greek music industry needs help because of competition from digital music streaming services, Mendoni saying “This is the first time we are trying to do something to empower Greek-language songs.”

Louka Katseli, a Socialist former economy minister who is now Director-General of Edem, the collective management organization that protects intellectual property rights on musical works, said the proposal would help Greek music.

“The bottom line is that unless you protect Grecophone repertoire and national music creators, they’ll become endangered,” she told the Observer. “They won’t exist in 10 years because of globalization and the fact that international platforms increasingly promote English-language repertoires.”

She added of the discourse that, “Yes, there may be different ways of going about it, but the law is definitely going in the right direction. France did what we are doing years ago and was much tougher.”

She said that, “There needs to be an increase in the mix of music on the Greek radio,” Katseli said. “We need to create incentives for younger composers who are not known to the public so they can continue being creative.”

Mendoni said that critics would be heard before the measure is put to a vote in Parliament which the New Democracy government controls with a 158-seat majority in the 300-member branch and can pass any legislation it wants.

“We will listen to the comments and public debate (before) we shape the final plan,” she said. “We have excellent contemporary creators (in Greece) who produce really great music,” she added.