Only a Few Tickets Remain for AHEPA Delphi Chapter Centurion Legacy Ball

AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 celebrates its 100th anniversary this year at The Centurion Legacy Ball at the Harvard Club in New York City on November 11. Photo: AHEPA

NEW YORK – AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 celebrates its 100th anniversary this year at The Centurion Legacy Ball to be held at the Harvard Club, 35 West 44th Street in New York City, on Saturday, November 11, 6 PM. The black-tie event will include live music and a tribute to the legendary Maria Callas as 2023 is also the 100th anniversary of her birth.

A portion of the net proceeds from the event will benefit ARISTEiA, the Institute for the Advancement of Research and Education in Arts, Sciences and Technology. More information and tickets available online: https://shorturl.at/wDHK6.

AHEPA Delphi Chapter President Dr. Sotirios G. Stergiopoulos shared an update on the event, noting that “only a few tickets remain” for the celebration of the chapter which was “built of the shoulders of giants.”

“Our Manhattan-based AHEPA Chapter, Delphi 25, is the first AHEPA Chapter organized in New York State – having been founded in 1923,” he noted in a statement via email. “As you may know, our Chapter has a glorious past with many esteemed past and current members including the late Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR)- the 32nd President of the United States, Nelson A. Rockfeller- 41st Vice President of the United States and former Governor of the State of New York, as well as many more dignitaries.”

“Currently the AHEPA Delphi Chapter # 25 is one of the most vibrant and prolific Chapters of the Order of AHEPA; following a dynamic revitalization, this AHEPA Chapter has grown to be the largest Chapter in the entire North America AHEPA domain,” Dr. Stergiopoulos said. “We are proud to preserve and uphold the traditions of AHEPA’s ideals and values: promoting Education and Hellenism through our many efforts of public service and philanthropy.”

The event’s musical tribute, titled Echoes of a Century Honoring Maria Callas, with music by Greek musical icons of the last 100 years, is under the musical direction of Maestro Costas Tsourakis and features Metropolitan Opera soprano Olga Xanthopoulou and Kostas Psarros on bouzouki. The event also includes music by DJ George Andreakos of International Sounds.

Further information about the Chapter is available online: www.AHEPA25.org.