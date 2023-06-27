Online Symposium on Byzantium as a Source of Inspiration in the Modern World

Culture

Dr. Eirini Grapsia and Vassilios Chrissochos during the second online Symposium on Byzantium on June 11. Photo: Courtesy of Vassilios Chrissochos

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York Coordinating Office of Education, New York, under the auspices of the Greek Embassy in Washington, DC, and with the support of the Porphyra Foundation, presented the second online Symposium on Byzantium on June 11, titled Byzantium as a Source of Inspiration in the Modern World.

The Symposium was unique in its scope, and the messages of the topics heard were full of useful and practical information.

The speakers, of which many of the participants were Greeks of the diaspora as well as non-Greeks, communicated and discussed, with a common consensus on the expressed belief that the Byzantine era was a brilliant page of Greek history that not only shaped but continues to influence the modern world in various fields.

Emphasis was placed on the fact that events and personalities can be better taught of this period through illustrated magazines, board games, cards, films, music, and even hobbyist miniature figurines. All this leads to a better demonstrative way to teach, at least especially to a young audience, our Romiosini- Byzantine (aka Eastern Roman) History. In this way, we spark interest in this incredible chapter of Hellenic and World History.

Scientists, content creators, and artists participated in the 2nd Online Symposium along with athletes/coaches, who presented their work inspired by Byzantium.

Dr. Eirini Grapsia, Acting Coordinator of Education of the Consulate General of Greece in New York Coordinating Office of Education, along with Vassilios Chrissochos of the Porphyra Foundation, managed to cover with the organization of this Second Symposium on Byzantium, a gap in the field of its influence on the modern world. At the same time, this is a rally for the Diaspora to strengthen its connection with the arts and sports community of Greece in national cultural issues.

Dr. Grapsia, gave the welcoming remarks and served as moderator for the event. She introduced the prominent Greek government representatives who enthusiastically addressed the audience and the speakers for their subject matter, including Dr. Markantonis Christos, Teacher Education Consultant, Fthiotida Organizational Coordinator Regional Center for Educational Planning of Central Greece, PEKES-Lamia, Greek Ministry of Education; Vayia Zika, Philologist Advisor of Xanthi, President of Philologists of the County of Evros, Educator of new Technologies, Curator of the new Curricula in Ancient Greek from Translation, Greek Ministry of Education; AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas; AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos; AHEPA District 3 Supreme Governor Ted Stamas; Chrysavgi Sakellaropoulou and Spyros Theocharis Illustrator, Researcher, Comic Book Writer, who presented on Byzantine Tales – Graphic novels; George Georgas, Instructor, on Byzantine Martial Arts and how they are taught today; Alexander Billinis, Lecturer – Political Science, Clemson, on Byzantium as the Shield and Incubator of Europe; Powee Celdran, Byzantine history content creator and artist, on Byzantium in Today’s Market; and Chrissochos, Director of The Porphyra Foundation, Content Creator for The Hellenic History Series, Educator at St. Demetrios Preparatory School in Astoria teaching Byzantine Studies, and AHEPA District 6 Director of Hellenism.

A fascination discussion followed the presentations.

Video of the 2nd Symposium is available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6FlUsKeYOA.

The video of the 1st Symposium is also available online:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRnTAjvWpjU.

More information about the Consulate General’s Education Department is available online: https://syntedu.com.

The Porphyra Foundation: www.porphyrafoundation.org.