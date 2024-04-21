x

One-Year-Old Girl on Kos Island Chokes to Death on Piece of Food TNH Staff

April 21, 2024
By The National Herald
Image by freepik.com

KOS – A one-year-old girl on the island of Kos died from choking on food, a forensic examination determined, and there weren’t any signs of sexual abuse which was originally thought involved.

Police sources, as reported by state broadcaster ERT, indicate the cause of death likely stems from choking, possibly from ingesting fried potatoes, and doctors at the hospital attributed rashes, bruises and suspicious marks on the body to rough play from her 2-year-old  brother or accidents, it was said.

The mother found the girl unconscious and tried resuscitating her but it wasn’t said if the Heimlich Maneuver was attempted or if anyone saw her choking. The mother called for help but it took an ambulance 30 minutes to arrive.

Despite the attempts of paramedics the child was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. Greece has a shortage of ambulances and doctors and medical staff in remote locations, particularly islands.

