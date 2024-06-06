x

June 6, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Politics

One Year After Refugee Deadly Boat Sinking, Greece Offers No Answers

June 6, 2024
By The National Herald
Migration Greece Kalamata pylos ship
FILE - This undated handout image provided by Greece's coast guard on Wednesday, June14, 2023, shows scores of people on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP)

Almost a year since a fishing boat packed with hundreds of refugees sank in international waters near Greece – which survivors blamed on a Greek Coast Guard vessel they said attached a towing rope – an investigation hasn’t revealed the causes.

The tragedy came after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy government was trying to keep out refugees and migrants and repeatedly denied reports from pushing them back, even from international media outlets.

In this case, the Coast Guard vessel had its cameras turned off, preventing a record of what happened when the boat somehow capsized and went under, taking hundreds of people, many of them women and children, to dark watery deaths.

In a review of what’s happened since, the Reuters news agency spoke to survivors, most taken to a mainland detention center to keep reporters away from them after the June 14 incident and the European Union complaining about obstruction.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/year-after-greece-migrant-boat-tragedy-answers-justice-still-out-reach-2024-06-06/

They included Egyptian electrician Mahmoud Shalabi, the only one from his hometown to make it, 16 of his friends not being found, and as he said their relatives keep calling him looking for news about why it happened. It’s not coming.

“No one is accepting that they might be dead,” said Shalabi in an interview in Athens, where the news agency said that the 23-year-old wass doing odd jobs while his asylum application is processed. “Families are being tortured every day, not knowing anything about their son or their brother or their father,” he said.

The catastrophe further put a spotlight on Greece when it was adding measures to keep out refugees and migrants, including extending a wall on the border with Turkey and adding patrols in the Aegean.

Unlike this incident – the boat was said headed not to Greece after leaving Libya – most refugees and migrants try to reach the country from Turkey, which is hold more than million people who fled their homelands and were using that country as a jumping off point to reach the EU, which has closed its borders to them.

Mitsotakis promised an investigation and answers at the same time the Coast Guard was defended but neither have come and the tragedy – as has a February 2023 train wreck that killed 57 – has largely faded from public attention and scrutiny.

LEAGUES, BODIES UNDER THE SEA

No one has been held accountable nor prosecuted nor named despite complaints from critics that the government is trying to keep what happened a secret to protect itself from any sense of responsibility.

Reuters said it talked to a dozen survivors, relatives and lawyers but that the Coast Guard won’t talk, nor Shipping Minister Christos Stylianides, a Cypriot moved to that position after being named Greece’s first Climate Change Minister.

He said he will leave it up to Greek courts, which can take a decade or longer to rule on cases, to decide what happened. “We have to be patient,” he told the news agency without indicating whether his office, responsible for shipping, is doing anything.

A group of Egyptians jailed nearly a year pending trial and blamed wrongly for the shipwreck – they said they were passengers, not human smugglers – were released from jail in May after a court said Greece didn’t have jurisdiction over the case.

The cause of the shipwreck is disputed. Survivors say the authorities caused the boat to capsize when they tried to tow it. Authorities say the boat refused assistance but that is clouded in dispute as well.

In a report a week after the incident, two experts – appointed by the Coast Guard, not independently – said refugees moving around made the ship tip over, without explaining why it hadn’t happened until then, absolving the agency.

Shalabi said he was asleep inside and awakened by screams as the boat began taking on water and that he swam to the surface which was crowded with floating corpses and chaos was reigning in the dark.

Up to 700 people were estimated to be on board. Some 104 survived and 82 corpses were recovered. The rest are missing. The search for survivors didn’t find any and the investigation has apparently stalled.

A Greek Naval court opened an investigation in 2023 but a year later it hasn’t moved past a preliminary stage, no explanation why, lawyers and government sources not named told Reuters about the status.

In November 2023, Greece’s Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis launched a probe after the Coast Guard twice rejected his calls for an investigation but his office’s work has also not made any reported progress.

Eleni Spathana, a lawyer representing dozens of survivors who sued Greek authorities and blamed the Coast Guard, said basic questions remain unanswered about “the criminal omissions and actions” of Greek authorities.

RELATED

Politics
Reconstructed Smart Bioclimatic Tower of Piraeus Already 70% Leased

PIRAEUS - A more than 130-million euro ($141.

Economy
Greek Shippers Worry Shadow Fleet Carrying Sanctioned Oil Poses Risks
Politics
Mitsotakis Blames Multinationals for High Food Prices, Wants EU Intervention

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

From Decay to Dazzling. Ford Restores Grandeur to Former Eyesore Detroit Train Station

DETROIT (AP) — The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station — for decades a symbol of Detroit’s decline — has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.

ATHENS - As they hosted the world’s biggest shipping exhibition - POSIDONIA - in the Greek capital, the oligarchs whose vessels still rule the waves despite rising challenges said unregulated tankers carrying oil from countries under sanction should be brought under control to protect the coast.

ATHENS - Facing criticism his government hasn’t done enough to hold down high food prices at supermarkets, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said multinationals were taking advantage and repeated he wants European Union help.

ANKARA - In what would amount to legalizing 1974 invasions that seized the northern third of Cyprus, Turkish Minister of Defense Yasar Guler said the occupied side should be recognized as a separate state.

RHODES, Greece - A beach bar operating unlawfully on a Rhodes beach that in 2023 drew attention for putting rented sunbeds and umbrellas on metal platforms in the water has done it again, and this time authorities say it will be closed.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.