One Thorn is Clipped (Haley) – the Other (Undecided Voters) Will Stick Around

It was a ‘Super Tuesday’ indeed. As Donald Trump said: “It’s been an incredible night and day.” And indeed it was. The former American President won in 14 out of 15 states, and only Vermont – with just a 4% difference and fewer than 3,000 votes – went to Nikki Haley. A Haley who expected things to gone one way, but it turned out they went another way for her. And now, with Trump sweeping everywhere, she has withdrawn from the race. And even though they tried to keep her in the race, it was too much for her. She won only 89 delegates and it damages her image in the party when she says she will not support Donald Trump. Mrs. Haley, when you do not support the leader, saying you support the party, in fact, you are betraying the party…

On the other hand, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. went ’15 for 15’ on Super Tuesday, but let’s not confuse things. Trump had an opponent (Haley) in his race, in all the states, while Mr. Biden has no natural opponent except the reactions of the American citizens to his actions. Reactions like those in Michigan, where over 100,000 American citizens voted ‘undecided’, as did 46,000 voters, almost 19%, in Minnesota – in reaction to Biden’s policy on Gaza. After all, Minnesota is a state with a very high percentage of Muslims. One of them, the leader of the ‘Vote Uncommitted in Minnesota’ movement, Asma Nizami, characterized the 20% vote as a ‘victory’ against Biden and essentially a statement to the American President to stop supporting Israel against Gaza.

We should add here that Asma Nizami also corresponded to those who believe that the proposal of Vice President Kamala Harris for a temporary ceasefire shows that the Biden administration has heard the American citizens who voted for… ‘uncommitted’ in the primaries. Ms. Nizami said, “I don’t think the vice president would have made such a sweeping statement if Super Tuesday wasn’t happening and we have been seeing the same thing with President Biden,” because the vote is “going national and because there are other states that are part of this” and the administration cannot overlook it.

And in what Nizami says, that there is strong opposition in the U.S. to Biden’s policy towards Israel and Gaza, she is absolutely right and essentially it is a very big thorn in Biden’s side on his way to the November elections.

In states that voted on Super Tuesday, such as Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Tennessee, ‘uncommitted’ had a strong presence. According to Edizon Research, ‘uncommitted’ ranged from 3.9% in Iowa to 12.7% in North Carolina.

Also, in many cities in Minnesota, there are many Americans of Somali descent, and Ilhan Omar, a Democratic member of the House of Representatives representing a district in the state, has criticized Biden’s policy on Israel many times.

And let’s not forget that Illinois follows on March 19 and Pennsylvania on April 23, states with a strong Muslim element as well, while Michigan – where the percentage of ‘uncommitted’ reached 13.2% – Virginia, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona are key states that will determine the winner of the American elections.

And to understand how important the Muslim presence is in the U.S., let us remind you that the city of Hamtramck in Michigan is the first city in the U.S. with an entirely Muslim government, with the Yemeni-born Amer Ghalib as mayor…