One Person Questioned So Far over Tempi Train Accident

There is an ongoing investigation and one person has been questioned so far regarding the tragic accident at Tempi, Larisa Public Prosecutor Stamatis Daskalopoulos told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Wednesday. Daskalopoulos was placed in charge of the investigation by order of Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos.

He noted that the inquiry is still at a very early stage and that the police will continue to investigate and examine all the evidence in order to clarify the causes of the accident and hold those responsible to account.

The state machinery was fully mobilised and at the scene of the deadly train crash in Tempi from the first moment, government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said on Wednesday regarding the tragic train collision on Tuesday night. He noted that an investigation into how the tragic accident took place has already begun.

“More than 500 people have been operating from the first moment in their area of responsibility, while the leaderships of the health and transport ministries are there. From the first moment of the accident, the ministers responsible were at the civil protection coordination centre, while the prime minister is on his way to Larisa,” Economouc said.

“Regarding the causes of this accident an investigation will be conducted by the appropriate authorities. It has already begun in order to clarify the conditions under which there happened to be two trains running on the same line in opposite directions for many kilometres,” the spokesperson added.

According to Economou, the priority was now on treating the injured, locating and recovering persons still missing in the wreckage and the support of the victims’ families, while he also expressed the government’s deep anguish over the accident.

“It is an unspeakable tragedy, our thoughts are with the families of the victims, the missing and the injured,” he said.