x

March 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

One Person Questioned So Far over Tempi Train Accident

March 1, 2023
By Athens News Agency
APTOPIX Greece Train Collision
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

There is an ongoing investigation and one person has been questioned so far regarding the tragic accident at Tempi, Larisa Public Prosecutor Stamatis Daskalopoulos told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Wednesday. Daskalopoulos was placed in charge of the investigation by order of Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos.

He noted that the inquiry is still at a very early stage and that the police will continue to investigate and examine all the evidence in order to clarify the causes of the accident and hold those responsible to account.

Investigation into causes of Tempi train collision has already begun, Economou says

The state machinery was fully mobilised and at the scene of the deadly train crash in Tempi from the first moment, government spokesperson Yiannis Economou said on Wednesday regarding the tragic train collision on Tuesday night. He noted that an investigation into how the tragic accident took place has already begun.

“More than 500 people have been operating from the first moment in their area of responsibility, while the leaderships of the health and transport ministries are there. From the first moment of the accident, the ministers responsible were at the civil protection coordination centre, while the prime minister is on his way to Larisa,” Economouc said.

Debris of trains lie on the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Smoke rises from trains after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

“Regarding the causes of this accident an investigation will be conducted by the appropriate authorities. It has already begun in order to clarify the conditions under which there happened to be two trains running on the same line in opposite directions for many kilometres,” the spokesperson added.

According to Economou, the priority was now on treating the injured, locating and recovering persons still missing in the wreckage and the support of the victims’ families, while he also expressed the government’s deep anguish over the accident.

“It is an unspeakable tragedy, our thoughts are with the families of the victims, the missing and the injured,” he said.

RELATED

Society
Greek Deadly Train Crash Survivors Describe Panic, Fire, Horror

TEMPE, Greece - Some surviving passengers on board a Greek passenger train that collided head-on with a cargo train on the same track during a late-night run from Athens to Thessaloniki said they had only seconds to escape when cars overturned and were engulfed in flames.

Politics
Cavusoglu Expresses his Condolences to Greece
Politics
Our Priority Is Treating the Injured and Support of the Victims’ Families, Health Minister Says

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.