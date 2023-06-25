x

June 25, 2023

One Person Is Dead and Several Are Injured after Riders Plunged from a Roller Coaster in Sweden

June 25, 2023
By Associated Press
Sweden Amusement Park Accident
Police cordon off the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)

STOCKHOLM — One person was killed and several others injured when a roller coaster derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, Swedish TV reported.

Park officials told public broadcaster SVT that that one of the carriages on the Jetline rollercoaster derailed and people fell to the ground at the Grona Lund amusement park.

“It is incredibly tragic and shocking,” park spokeswoman Annika Troselius told SVT. “Unfortunately we have been informed that one person is killed and many are injured.”

Police said seven people, both children and adults, were hospitalized.

FILE – A general view of the Jetline rollercoaster in Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sept. 5, 2009. (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP, file)

The amusement park was evacuated to facilitate the work of rescue crews.

SVT reporter Jenny Lagerstedt, who was standing in line for another ride, said the carriage was at a high altitude.

“Suddenly I heard a metallic thud and then the rides started to shake,” she said. Rescuers had to remove other passengers who were stuck in other carriages on the roller coaster after the accident.

 

