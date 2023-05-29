One Dead, Two Seriously Injured in Accident at Perama Shipyard Zone

Society

PIRAEUS – A 47-year-old crane operator died and two more workers were gravely injured after an industrial labor accident occured at the Perama Shipyard Repair Zone, in Attica, on Monday.

The man -whose death was later confirmed upon his transfer to Tzaneion hospital- was struck by a propeller that was being lifted and fell from the hooks, also injuring another two laborers, aged 47 and 43; the 47-year-old worker is hospitalized in critical condition, also at Tzaneion hospital, while the 43-year-old worker is also hospitalized at a private clinic with serious head injuries.

Perama fatal accident ‘illustrates magnitude of problem in Greece’, says GSEE

The fatal injury of a laborer and the grave injury of two more workers at the Perama Shipyard Repair Zone on Monday “illustrates in the worst possible way the magnitude of the problem in our country,” the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) noted in a statement on Monday.

GSEE also emphasized that it has repeatedly warned about industrial accidents, asking for immediate and substantial measures to be taken, “so that we do not grieve other workers.”

“We ask for the umpteenth time from those in charge, to take immediate and substantial measures and to intensify all relevant checks and controls at workplaces. For today’s tragedy, we ask for the attribution of responsibilities, where these correspond to the punishment of those responsible.”

