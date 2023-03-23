Bloomberg: Once Left for Dead, Eurozone Exit, Greece’s Economy Alive, Kicking

Economy

ATHENS – At time during an economic and austerity crisis on the verge of being booted from countries using the euro, Greece is rebounding again, thanks to bailouts and the COVID-19 pandemic finally receding.

Bolstered by tourism and renewed interest by foreign investors – which could be paused with elections coming amid a volatile political landscape – Greece’s economy grew almost 6 percent in 2022.

While growth in 2023 is predicted to be far lower, even with another big tourist year is on the horizon, Greece is outperforming the European Union’s biggest economies, said Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief Emeritus Matthew Winkler.

Writing for the financial news agency he noted how in 2015 Greece seemed poised for a so-called “Brexit” from the Eurozone as then-premier and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras was waffling over a third bailout and more austerity he swore to reject but then imposed.

“The pejorative for Greece is a fading figure of speech coined by London news media now belatedly acknowledging their own folly contributing to the UK’s calamitous vote to leave the European Union,” he wrote.

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan told the BBC then that, “It was just a matter of time” before Greece abandoned the monetary union and the euro disintegrated. Didn’t happen.

George Soros, the billionaire chairman of Soros Fund Management, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television around the same time that “Greece is going down the drain.” It didn’t.

Marcel Fratzcher, the former head of policy analysis at the European Central Bank and President of the German Institute of Economic Research, called Greece a “political and economic catastrophe.”It survived.

Winkler wrote that Greece, besides getting 326 billion euros ($354.76 billion) in three international bailouts to prop up an economy brought down by generations of wild overspending and patronage, was saved by bond markets. “Investors have made Greek bonds their favored sovereign debt,” he said.

Despite his optimism, Greece however still hasn’t returned to investment grade status on its way back from junk bond ratings and in 2022 had soaring inflation and rising prices for staples, including food and energy.

But the piece noted that other factors are in Greece’s favor, including per capita Gross Domestic Product, growth, banks shedding bad loans and political stability, which will be on hold at least until summer over elections.

“Greece is trading at least three grades above what investors consider high-risk, high-yield debt and soon enough should reclaim the investment-grade rating last conferred by Moody’s Investors Service, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings in 2008,” he said.

He said since Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was elected in 2019, ousting the anti-business, anti-foreign investor atmosphere of SYRIZA that the GDP that shrank 25 percent during the 2010-18 crisis has grown 7 percent.

That’s more than the EU’s biggest economy Germany, and faster than France, Italy, Spain and even the United States, said data compiled by Bloomberg that painted an even rosier recovery picture.

It comes at a cost to many Greeks though as banks were allowed to sell off to vulture collectors bad loans that people couldn’t pay after years of pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and high unemployment.

Greece also had the best rating in the Bloomberg Country Risk Political Score which measures a country’s ability and/or commitment to service its debt and/or cause turbulence in the foreign-exchange market.

“We used to be the basket case of Europe,” Mitsotakis told Bloomberg in an interview in Athens. “Now, we’re the second-fastest growing economy in the Eurozone,” he said, on the back of tourism, investment and a growing film industry and major high-tech companies landing here.

Greece’s per capita GDP and political score are still smaller than for most EU countries, it was noted. “We have corrected microeconomic balances and this is reflected in this data, but we have a lot to do on institutions” such as “delays in infrastructure,” Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said.

Greece’s cost of borrowing also fell to 3.9 percent from 63 percent in 2012 and 15 percent in 2015 although it will take decades to repay the bailout loans and Greece is still suffering from the exodus of scores of thousands of its best-and-brightest during the economic crisis, most saying they will never return.

Mitsotakis, facing a staunch re-election battle against SYRIZA, said that, “Greece by 2030 will be a completely different country” because “we’ve been able to deliver a high growth trajectory with fiscal discipline at the same time,” he said he wants to continue unless he’s soon unseated.