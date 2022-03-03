x

March 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Editorial

Once again, the Shadow of Nukes Hangs over Our Planet

March 3, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Sergey Lavrov, Vladimir Putin
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stand while waiting for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prior to their talks at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northe Germany, July 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

A similar question from an American journalist to the president has not been heard since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

“Mr. President,” the journalist shouted this week at Joe Biden, who was hurrying past her, “should Americans be worried about a nuclear war?”

“No,” he replied in a flash.

Each of us understands the expediency of this emphatic “no.” Biden does not want to cause distress. However, the fact that nowadays the crisis with Russia – this is what it is about – has created the conditions that make it possible even to ask this question is a revelation regarding the terrible situation into which the world has fallen.

Who could have imagined this a few short years ago, when it seemed that peace and democracy – at least in the countries of Europe and America – would last forever?

The U.S. authorities are increasingly raising the question of the possibility that Putin’s brakes are not working. On the other hand, that may not be the case and it is all just propaganda. But even if he cannot be labelled ‘paranoid’, based on a medical diagnosis, he must not be ‘very well in the head’ for him to start this war in Europe.
How can anyone with mental brakes really threaten that Russia will respond immediately, and “the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history.”

So, the problem is that we cannot take Putin’s statements lightly – or Erdogan’s. Nor should the theory that the Russian oligarchs can impose their views on him be taken seriously.

Thus, while today’s news analysts stimulate our psychology with various elements – such as that Ukraine can stop Putin – it is certain that the leaders of the United States and European countries are thinking of ways to deal with such a possibility.

The only time an atomic bomb was used was against Japan. And seeing the utter destruction it caused, mankind resolved that they should never be used again

So for decades the world lived through the Cold War and other crises without resulting in their use.
On the contrary, a number of agreements were signed to control them and their use.

And it is crazy to think that today a nuclear war could cause not one, but thousands of nuclear warheads to be launched, which will result in the destruction of planet Earth and consequently of mankind.

While we do not believe that anyone would go so far as to order the use of nuclear weapons, the mere fact that the issue is raised by a leader who possesses them is beyond tragic – it is both a challenge to elementary logic and a challenge to the future of the human race.

