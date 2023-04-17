Once Abacus Greece Now Moving Faster into the 5G Digital Age

Society

ATHENS – Greece has one of the European Union’s slowest, least reliable and expensive Internet systems, a problem in trying to lure skilled Information Technology nomads who can work anywhere but the 5G next generation is coming.

Writing for Forbes magazine, contributor Will Townsend took part in a hybrid physical/virtual event based in the ancient city of Patras as Greece is moving faster toward digitization of services.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/moorinsights/2023/04/13/greece-aims-for-olympian-heights-with-5g-and-beyond/?sh=75cc902977f7

He spoke with Christos Dimas, Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation and Technology about the growing transformation taking Greece from its notorious reputation of a slow bureaucracy that often saw piles of paper records in boxes in public service offices.

“Doubling down on technical innovation will benefit the region through new job creation while also enhancing the tourism industry, which is a critical part of the country’s economy,” the report noted.

Dimas outlined initiatives designed to promote innovation in quantum computing, including Artificial Intelligence and next-generation networking, among others.

These include proof of concept labs called competence centers that are hosted in multiple Greek cities, partnerships with academia and private industry and involvement by mobile network operators (MNOs) the report said.

Greece has three MNOs: Cosmote, Nova and Vodafone, with Cosmote the largest and claiming it will cover more than 90 percent the population with 5G connectivity by the end of 2023.

That could prove difficult, however, as the country’s landscape has so many mountains and islands to bring fixed wireless access services but investments are being made to do it.

The Phaistos Fund is a public/private partnership designed to drive innovation through entrepreneurial efforts with the potential to make digital technology more profitable in the country.

“Greece’s reinvestment also positions the country to pursue innovative 5G and edge-enabled mixed reality (MR) experiences that lean into Greek history and mythology to enhance its tourism industry,” the report said, giving visitors a chance to visit the Parthenon through the Metaverse.

Townsend said he remotely attended an event hosted by p-NET, a competence center, which was dedicated to 5G and Metaverse topicsthat featured speakers from the Greek National Opera and the Hellenic Foundation.

That had more than 30 conversations centered on applications for museums, music, archeology, architecture and more as an extra added attraction for tourists and visitors to explore the offerings through technology too.

MR, he wrote, can facilitate opera auditions involving artists and directors from around the world, and use ChatGPT to bring Athena and Socrates to life through conversational AI.

Marios Nicolaou, the business development director for p-NET, who was also one of the co-organizers said Greece has a unique opportunity to capitalize on its 5G and Metaverse investments, given the country’s unique historical and archaeological footprint, creative and performing arts and the tourism sectors.

sector and the ability for its robust tourism industry to directly benefit.

Townsend was impressed with Greece’s investment in 5G, Metaverse and adjacent technology platforms that he said “have the potential to accelerate the country’s digital transformation while doing the same for its economic growth.”

The piece added that it’s a set of proactive initiatives that could pay huge dividends now and into the future, riding the wave of 5G into not just the next generation the next dimension too.