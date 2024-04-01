On Western Easter, 60 Minutes Spotlights St. Nicholas at Ground Zero

General News

The magnificent St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center was designed by renowned architect Santiago Calatrava, but its humble precursor was established by humble immigrants more than a century ago. (Photo by TNH)

NEW YORK – The evening of March 31, while Western Christianity celebrated the Resurrection of Christ, the CBS Television Network’s renowned 60 Minutes program, which offers global news coverage and commentary to a huge audience across the United States, dedicated the closing segment of its broadcast to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center.

The presenter, Scott Pelley, with a reverent tone and admiring language, described the “resurrection” of the beloved St. Nicholas church.

“For most Christians today is Easter Sunday,” he said, “a day of resurrection, of the triumph of light over darkness. Although Orthodox Christians won’t celebrate Easter for another a month, it is an Orthodox place of worship that comes to mind, the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine. We told the story of the resurrection of St. Nicholas back in 2020. Once a tavern, the church lived in the shadow of the World Trade Center and nearly died under its rubble on September 11, 2001, kept alive only by the faith and hope of its tiny congregation and the charity of a much wider community. Today, the new St. Nicholas, its dome aglow with with an inner light, sits at the edge of the World Trade Center, resurrected and alive. Happy Easter!”