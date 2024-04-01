x

April 1, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

General News

On Western Easter, 60 Minutes Spotlights St. Nicholas at Ground Zero

April 1, 2024
By The National Herald
image0-1-rotated-1
The magnificent St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center was designed by renowned architect Santiago Calatrava, but its humble precursor was established by humble immigrants more than a century ago. (Photo by TNH)

NEW YORK – The evening of March 31, while Western Christianity celebrated the Resurrection of Christ, the CBS Television Network’s renowned 60 Minutes program, which offers global news coverage and commentary to a huge audience across the United States, dedicated the closing segment of its broadcast to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center.

The presenter, Scott Pelley, with a reverent tone and admiring language, described the “resurrection” of the beloved St. Nicholas church.

“For most Christians today is Easter Sunday,” he said, “a day of resurrection, of the triumph of light over darkness. Although Orthodox Christians won’t celebrate Easter for another a month, it is an Orthodox place of worship that comes to mind, the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine. We told the story of the resurrection of St. Nicholas back in 2020. Once a tavern, the church lived in the shadow of the World Trade Center and nearly died under its rubble on September 11, 2001, kept alive only by the faith and hope of its tiny congregation and the charity of a much wider community. Today, the new St. Nicholas, its dome aglow with with an inner light, sits at the edge of the World Trade Center, resurrected and alive. Happy Easter!”

RELATED

Events
EOKA Liberation Struggle 1955-1959 Commemorated in Brookville, NY

BROOKVILLE, NY – The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) in collaboration with the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus – PSEKA, the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York, present the cultural event ‘Eroon Doxa kai Timi’ (‘Heroes Glory and Honor’) commemorating the 69th anniversary of the EOKA Liberation Struggle 1955-1959 from British Colonial Rule.

VIDEO
Lazaros Theodorakopoulos Produces, Stars in ‘Night Just Before the Forest’
Events
Volunteers Gathered at St. Luke Community Center in Broomall, PA to Fight Hunger

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Lazaros Theodorakopoulos Produces, Stars in ‘Night Just Before the Forest’

NEW YORK – Lazaros Theodorakopoulos produces and stars in the tour-de-force solo play, ‘Night Just Before the Forest’ by the acclaimed French playwright Bernard-Marie Koltès, translated by Timothy Johns.

BROOKVILLE, NY – The Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO) in collaboration with the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus – PSEKA, the Consulate General of the Republic of Cyprus in New York, present the cultural event ‘Eroon Doxa kai Timi’ (‘Heroes Glory and Honor’) commemorating the 69th anniversary of the EOKA Liberation Struggle 1955-1959 from British Colonial Rule.

2.5 acres Estate in the Cyclades for sale.

ATHENS — Officials on the Greek island of Rhodes opened a new vacation visa terminal for Turkish visitors Monday as part of a diplomatic effort to ease long-standing tensions between the two countries.

The periodical cicadas that are about to infest two parts of the United States aren't just plentiful, they're downright weird.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.