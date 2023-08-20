Society

PAROS – The fight may be being lost across Greece – with the government among the violators – but residents on the popular central Aegean island of Paros aren’t giving up the battle to take back public beaches from private operators.

Breaking the Constitution, which declares all beaches are free, public and must be accessible, successive governments have leased the prime spots around Athens, islands and elsewhere to private business, especially luxury resorts.

The law stipulates that half the beaches must be accessible to the public – the Constitution declares 100 percent must be but has been ignored and no group has sued over it, no law superseding the Constitution.

The spark for the so-called Towel Revolt, named for people wanting to find a few centimeters of space on public beaches filled with rented umbrellas and loungers, persists on Paros but has already petered out elsewhere.

In a feature, the British newspaper The Guardian’s correspondent Helena Smith wrote about the charge on Paros that has been overwhelmed with tourists and businesses taking up most of the beach space, often with leased permission.

“Ours is a battle against lawlessness – lawlessness on our shores,” Christos Georgousis, a 78-year-old retired headmaster and founding member of the Save Paros Beaches movement told the paper.

“The state, with its police force and Coast Guard, should be solving this because, after all, our seashore belongs to the public,” he said. “But since it has proved to be ineffective in dealing even with sunbeds, we are handling it ourselves.”

The New Democracy government, which is trying to lure as many tourists as possible year-round, was goaded into reacting by the movement on Paros and has sent police to raid smaller beaches, leaving the resorts untouched.

The protesters on Paros, who barely had room on beaches to parade single-file in front of loungers reaching down to the sea, said their aim is to reclaim the best spots from the private operators, some of them confiscating space without leases.

That has seen people pushed to rent sun loungers and umbrellas at prices up to 120 euros ($130.60) each, although at some resorts around Athens it can be as much as 340 euros ($370,) no report on what the state gains in leases.

The campaigners said there’s no room on some beaches even to lay down a towel or put up their own umbrella and those who try are harassed into leaving, no reason given why they didn’t call the police or local authorities.

“There is often not an inch of sand left,” said Nicholas Stephanou, a longtime Paros resident. “We’re talking about public space that is almost 100 percent covered by (rented) sunbeds and umbrellas.”

A 70-year-old web designer, he used those skills to design a map of areas that were leased, over aerial images taken by drones, that showed far more than the 50 percent leased out – unlawfully – had been confiscated for profit.

“It was shocking,” he said. “In almost every case there was illegal expansion beyond leased zones. One company, which has leased 16 meters (52.5 feet) of beach space, had spread sunbeds over 1,000 meters.”

SAND TRAP

The problem is that local municipalities have almost no power to stop it – that’s the jurisdiction of the Finance Ministry that gives the unlawful leases and is continuing to do so while claiming to crack down on violators.

The local council voted to try to stymie the takeovers but said that won’t happen this summer and they’ll try again next year when the issue is likely to be forgotten and the government is luring tourists taking beaches from Greeks.

The protests have spread with some success, including to the northern peninsula of Halkidiki that has some of the country’s best beaches and to Corfu in the Ionian but the government is letting more luxury resorts put up on beaches.

Elisavet Papazoi, a Socialist former minister of the Aegean and former governor the Cycladic islands chain, told the Observer the movement has resonated because of Greeks’ attachment to the seas and anger over the lawlessness.

On Paros, the investment is going – as on Mykonos – where developers are being allowed to put up hotels and resorts taking even more beach space away, but which is profitable to the state.

“It’s not just that the sea is in our DNA and we consider it a given that [the shoreline] is free to us all,” she said, calling the campaign the first “real revolt” Greece has seen since the end of an economic and austerity crisis.

Overdevelopment and overtourism has overwhelmed Greece but the government has shown no signs of wanting to stop it – indeed, it’s being encouraged to keep going on – and the beaches are further being shut off to the public./

“It’s not just that [the takeover of beaches] places limits on the summer as we know it. People are fed up with lawlessness. They want development but they don’t want development that is limitless and unchecked, and they’re willing to mobilize to do what the state should do – which is ensure the rule of law,” she said.

There have been some fines and even arrests but Greek courts often lower the penalties or erase them completely and even businesses operating unlawfully are allowed to appeal despite being violators.

The government said it had conducted 2,230 inspections and found 749 violations but it wasn’t said if those were at smaller beaches and if any of the big resorts and 5-Star hotels it’s luring were affected.

Minister of State Akis Skertsos, admitted that that allowing businesses to take over beaches was not only “greedy and destructive” but tantamount to “shooting ourselves in the foot,” but didn’t say if it would be stopped.

“Lawlessness is not just on our beaches,” said Georgousi. The Constitution’s final provision, he said, means it’s a duty “to resist by all possible means” when (it’s) broken. “The action we have taken, protesting with banners on the sand, has actually been quite tame.”

He didn’t say if the protests would become militant and the beaches would be taken back by force or if demonstrators would just walk around chanting and carrying signs. “Our citizens’ movement is not going away. The battle to save our beaches is going to continue,” he said.