November 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

On Long Island, N.Y. Afghan Family’s Eatery Fuses Afghan, Greek Cuisine

November 5, 2023
By The National Herald
Screenshot (315)
Mazza Mediterranean restaurant in Patchogue. (Photo: Instagram/mazzamediterraneancuisine)

NEW YORK – The new Mazza Mediterranean restaurant in Patchogue on New York’s Long Island is an Afghan family affair, inside a former Greek bistro, and puts together dishes from both cultures.

Wais Omar and wife Zarlasht are the chefs, while son Samir and daughter Sahba run the business end of the eatery which is what Samir calls a “harmonious blend” of Afghan and Greek dishes.

And it’s a long way from the pushcarts and coffee trucks the family operated for years in New York City before striking out on their own, said Greater Long Island about the new venture.

“It’s a beautiful fusion when two cuisines collide in that kitchen,” he said. “We know this restaurant had a special place in the hearts of residents of Patchogue, so we didn’t want to strip away the only Greek food that would be in the town.”

It is retaining elements of the bistro, including popular Greek dishes that will appear on the menu alongside Afghan items and he said, “We’re here to celebrate life, we’re here to celebrate family heritage and we’re here to celebrate exceptional food that transcends borders.”

