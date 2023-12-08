On Henry Kissinger

Guest Viewpoints

FILE - Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 10, 2017, in Washington. Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. He was 100. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has died. Kissinger supported the military dictators of Greece and encouraged the coup against President Makarios of Cyprus and the subsequent Turkish invasions. Greeks will forever associate him with the loss of Cyprus. A thoroughly immoral and unscrupulous individual, Kissinger is the perfect example of how statesmen act like mafia figures at a much higher and more sophisticated level.

Kissinger was born Jewish in the Weimar Republic and was ten years old when Hitler came to power. His family fled Germany just before the pogroms of Kristaalnacht in November 1938. Kissinger experienced the brutality of living as an oppressed minority in a totalitarian state, and despite this lacked any empathy for the victims of dictatorships.

Aside from supporting the dictatorship in Greece, Kissinger supported Augusto Pinochet’s fascist regime in Chile and was a backer of the Shah’s dictatorship in Iran. Critics are also pointing out the various wars and crimes against humanity that Kissinger supported throughout the world in places such as Cambodia, East Timor, and Bangladesh.

The strongest indictment of Kissinger came from the late Christopher Hitchens in his book, ‘The Trial of Henry Kissinger’. Hitchens got tired of seeing journalists like Ted Koppel treating Kissinger as a statesman rather than as a war criminal and wrote an article that later became the aforementioned book. Hitchens had previously authored a book on Cyprus called ‘Hostage to History’ which remains one of the best on the modern history of Cyprus.

It remains truly disturbing that the memory of Kissinger is being honored by the powerful of the world. Former President George W. Bush and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair have both praised Kissinger. They are not alone. These two leaders themselves instigated the invasion of Iraq, which led to a sectarian civil war, the destruction of most Iraqi Christians, and the rise of the genocidal Islamic State.

They have something else in common. Just as Kissinger supported the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, these latter day western leaders supported the dismemberment of Cyprus by trying to bully the democratic Republic of Cyprus into accepting the Annan Plan in 2004.

Henry Kissinger exemplified the sinister and criminal nature of the foreign policy establishment. The disregard for civilian lives and the destruction of independent countries was demonstrated in Cyprus and in many other cases. Athens and Nicosia continue the struggle to liberate Cyprus from the Turkish occupation, which remains Kissinger’s evil legacy bestowed on the Hellenic world.