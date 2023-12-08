x

December 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

You’re reading 2 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Guest Viewpoints

On Henry Kissinger

December 8, 2023
By Theodore Karakostas
Henry Kissinger
FILE - Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Oct. 10, 2017, in Washington. Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. He was 100. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has died. Kissinger supported the military dictators of Greece and encouraged the coup against President Makarios of Cyprus and the subsequent Turkish invasions. Greeks will forever associate him with the loss of Cyprus. A thoroughly immoral and unscrupulous individual, Kissinger is the perfect example of how statesmen act like mafia figures at a much higher and more sophisticated level.

Kissinger was born Jewish in the Weimar Republic and was ten years old when Hitler came to power. His family fled Germany just before the pogroms of Kristaalnacht in November 1938. Kissinger experienced the brutality of living as an oppressed minority in a totalitarian state, and despite this lacked any empathy for the victims of dictatorships.

Aside from supporting the dictatorship in Greece, Kissinger supported Augusto Pinochet’s fascist regime in Chile and was a backer of the Shah’s dictatorship in Iran. Critics are also pointing out the various wars and crimes against humanity that Kissinger supported throughout the world in places such as Cambodia, East Timor, and Bangladesh.

The strongest indictment of Kissinger came from the late Christopher Hitchens in his book, ‘The Trial of Henry Kissinger’. Hitchens got tired of seeing journalists like Ted Koppel treating Kissinger as a statesman rather than as a war criminal and wrote an article that later became the aforementioned book. Hitchens had previously authored a book on Cyprus called ‘Hostage to History’ which remains one of the best on the modern history of Cyprus.

It remains truly disturbing that the memory of Kissinger is being honored by the powerful of the world. Former President George W. Bush and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair have both praised Kissinger. They are not alone. These two leaders themselves instigated the invasion of Iraq, which led to a sectarian civil war, the destruction of most Iraqi Christians, and the rise of the genocidal Islamic State.

They have something else in common. Just as Kissinger supported the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, these latter day western leaders supported the dismemberment of Cyprus by trying to bully the democratic Republic of Cyprus into accepting the Annan Plan in 2004.

Henry Kissinger exemplified the sinister and criminal nature of the foreign policy establishment. The disregard for civilian lives and the destruction of independent countries was demonstrated in Cyprus and in many other cases. Athens and Nicosia continue the struggle to liberate Cyprus from the Turkish occupation, which remains Kissinger’s evil legacy bestowed on the Hellenic world.

RELATED

Editorial
Christmas in Manhattan – Indescribable!

At 6:30 in the evening last Wednesday, I passed through the entrance of a building in Midtown East in Manhattan, where I had a meeting to go to.

Editorial
Voting by Mail – A Significant Step for Greece
Columnists
The Continuous Drama of the School of Theology

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Greek, Turkish Leaders Signal Markedly Improved Ties Between the Two NATO Allies (Video)

ATHENS — After several years of strained relations that raised tensions to alarming levels, longtime regional rivals Greece and Turkey made a significant step Thursday in mending ties during a visit to Athens by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

NEW YORK – Just in time for the holidays, Cerebral Palsy Greece/Open Door and Porta: Open Door-USA are staging a silent auction of vacation time in select houses throughout Greece for the 2024 travel season.

ΝΙΨΟΣΙΑ - Turkish-Cypriot hardline nationalist leader Ersin Tatar has one word of advice for European Union leaders who hope the island divided by unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions will ever come together again.

ATHENS - A former deputy prime minister for Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA has joined the ranks of defectors leaving the party’s central committee in disaffection with new leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

TIRANA - Defying Greece and the European Union, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said the prosecution of a detained ethnic Greek Mayor-elect of the seaside town of Himare will go on even though it’s blocking his country’s European Union hopes.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.