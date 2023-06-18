On Divided Cyprus, There’s Unity – Pride – in the LGBTQ+ Community

Society

NICOSIA – The dividing line between Greek and Turkish-Cypriots was filled with members of the LGBTQ+ communities who came together in a celebration on an island that’s been split since unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

Setting off from opposing sides of Nicosia, Cyprus’s divided capital city, they paraded in the United Nations patrolled buffer zone, waving rainbow flags cheering, embracing and kissing, said Reuters.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/all-you-need-is-love-say-lgbtq-activists-divided-cyprus-2023-06-18/

The June 17 Pride event was the second to bring together members of LGBTQ+ communities from both sides and they chanted “peace” and “united by pride across the Green Line,” by which the crossing zone is called.

“We are organizing Pride since 2014 but they were mostly divided, on different sides,” said activist Erman Dolmaci from Queer Cyprus, one of the organizers of the event, the news agency reported. “We are sending a message that we want a united island,” Dolmaci said.

Activists said that despite the physical boundary, the island’s LGBTQ+ communities were becoming more integrated and reflective of a multi-cultural Cyprus, including the African LGBTIQ+ community and LGBT Pilipinas.

“We want to show that we are part of the peace process, that we want to be part of the peace process, and we are here to show that we exist,” Alexandros Efstathiou, a member of Queer Collective CY, told the site.

“If nobody else is going to solve this, we are going to solve it,” Efstathiou said.

The last round of reunification talks collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when the Turkish-Cypriots and Turkey said a 35,000-strong standing army on the occupied side would never leave and as they demanded the right of further military intervention.

Hardline Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have now rejected the idea of reunification and demanded the United Nations and world recognize the occupied territory that no one apart from Turkey does.