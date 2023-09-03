On Cyprus, Israeli Premier Will Meet President, Greek Prime Minister

Politics

FILE - Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides talks to the media at the presidential palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has survived corruption scandals and trying to control the courts, was due to meet on Cyprus with President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis to talk energy.

There would be separate meetings, said The Times of Israel, the question of developing energy pipelines linking the countries said the chief topic although other issues were on the table.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-to-depart-for-cyprus-for-talks-with-cypriot-greek-leaders/

Israel’s NewMed Energy currently holds minority ownership in the Aphrodite gas field, located in Cypriot waters, the development being negotiated with Cyprus alongside American drilling giants, Chevron and Shell, which are part-owners.

The Cypriot government, though, has rejected part of the plan and the United States stepped in to back the developers, with Cyprus and Israel exploring alternative pipeline plans to ship fuel across the Mediterranean, after Israel, Cyprus and Greece’s jointly developed EastMed pipeline project stalled.

“Rather than linking Israeli offshore gas fields to Europe, the Cypriot government has been eyeing a solution that would connect Israeli gas deposits to Cyprus, after which they could be liquified and shipped onwards,” the paper said.