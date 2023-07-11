x

July 11, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Society

On Cyprus – Island of Cats – Felines Killed in Hordes by COVID Strain

July 11, 2023
By The National Herald
Closeup selective focus shot of a cute cat lying on the floor
A closeup selective focus shot of a cute cat lying on the floor. (Photo: freepik.com/@ wirestock)

NICOSIA – With an ancient history of having so many cats it was described as a haven for them, Cyprus is now seeing them decimated by a strain of Coronavirus called Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) that rapidly spread across the island.

Cats with FIP have symptoms including fever, abdominal swelling, weakness, and sometimes even aggressiveness, veterinarian Kostis Larkou told Agence France-Presse (AFP) and that while not transferable to humans is highly contagious among cats.

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/in-cat-island-cyprus-cats-are-dying-heres-why/ancient-history/slideshow/101668187.cms

Animal advocates say the number of cats dying from disease is significantly higher than the 107 cases of FIP officially reported by the agriculture ministry in the southern part of the island.

“We have lost 300,000 cats since January,” from FIP, Dinos Ayiomamitis, head of Cats PAWS Cyprus and Vice-President of Cyprus Voice for Animals but there was no explanation for the wide disparity.

Health authorities are trying to contain the spread by using an anti-COVID pill that isn’t authorized for use on animals on the island while another, GS-441524 is approved for animal use in Britain and importation to Cyprus with conditions.

The cost, at 3,000 to 7,000 euros (about $3,300-$7,700) per cat, is prohibitive, and there is no supply in Cyprus. “We bought our medicines on the black market online, or from Facebook groups. But we keep our suppliers secret so that we can continue to treat our animals,” said one Cypriot who didn’t want to be named.

RELATED

Society
Swedish Archaeological Team Finds Rich Bronze Age Tombs on Cyprus

NICOSIA - In what was described as an extraordinary discovery, a Swedish archaeological expedition from the University of Gothenburg said it had found tombs outside the Bronze Age trading metropolis of Hala Sultan Tekke on Cyprus.

Politics
Meeting Greek Defense Chief, Christodoulides Says Deterrent Against Turkey
Society
Cyprus Court Jails Man for Raping Underage Human Trafficking Victim

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.