On Cyprus – Island of Cats – Felines Killed in Hordes by COVID Strain

NICOSIA – With an ancient history of having so many cats it was described as a haven for them, Cyprus is now seeing them decimated by a strain of Coronavirus called Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) that rapidly spread across the island.

Cats with FIP have symptoms including fever, abdominal swelling, weakness, and sometimes even aggressiveness, veterinarian Kostis Larkou told Agence France-Presse (AFP) and that while not transferable to humans is highly contagious among cats.

Animal advocates say the number of cats dying from disease is significantly higher than the 107 cases of FIP officially reported by the agriculture ministry in the southern part of the island.

“We have lost 300,000 cats since January,” from FIP, Dinos Ayiomamitis, head of Cats PAWS Cyprus and Vice-President of Cyprus Voice for Animals but there was no explanation for the wide disparity.

Health authorities are trying to contain the spread by using an anti-COVID pill that isn’t authorized for use on animals on the island while another, GS-441524 is approved for animal use in Britain and importation to Cyprus with conditions.

The cost, at 3,000 to 7,000 euros (about $3,300-$7,700) per cat, is prohibitive, and there is no supply in Cyprus. “We bought our medicines on the black market online, or from Facebook groups. But we keep our suppliers secret so that we can continue to treat our animals,” said one Cypriot who didn’t want to be named.