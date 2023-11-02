On Cyprus, Chevron Tries to Save Aphrodite Offshore Gas Field Deal

Society

FILE- An offshore drilling rig is seen in the waters off Cyprus' coastal city of Limassol, July 5, 2020.(AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

NICOSIA – The US energy giant Chevron is making a last-ditch effort to reboot plans to hunt for gas off Cyprus in the so-called Aphrodite field, the company’s Director of Exploration and Production in the Middle East, Clay Neff, there for talks.

He was to meet President Nicos Christodoulides and Energy Minister George Papanastasiou, who said he was optimistic something could be arranged although the government had held up the agreement.

He told broadcaster CyBC that Cyprus wants to protect its interests but understands that Chevron also wants to cut costs with the project. Chevron is the operator and, with Shell each have a 35 percent stake while the Israeli firm New Med Energy has a 20 percent share.

The companies have submitted for approval an updated Aphrodite development plan to the state, which provides for connection of the field to liquefaction infrastructure in Egypt, through a subsea pipeline.

This updated proposal was rejected by the government in August, with the contract providing for a 30-day negotiation window to reach a resolution, extended again to a Nov. 5 deadline.

The main obstacle, said The Cyprus Mail, is reportedly the cancellation of a plan included in the original 2019 development plan to build a floating production unit (FPU) to process the gas before it’s sent 298 miles to an Egyptian terminal.

The updated plan reduces production wells from five to three, resulting in lower production with expected savings of 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) for the revision over the 3.4 billion euro ($3.63 billion) 2019 plan.