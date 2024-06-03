x

June 3, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 81ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

On Cyprus, An Apolitical TikTok Influencer Seeks EU Parliament Seat 

June 2, 2024
By The National Herald
feidias-panayotou
The 24-year-old influencer, Phidias Panagiotou, with 5 million followers, is running as an independent candidate for the European Parliament. He came forward to run accompanied by his priest father dressed as a groom! PHOTO BY KYPE

NIKOSIA – Fidias Panayiotou admits he doesn’t know much of anything about politics, but he sure knows how to use social media and the 24-year-old influencer is using it to be in line for one of Cyprus’ six seats in the European Parliament in June 6-9 elections.

He told the site POLITICO he’s running because he just can’t stomach what he calls the “nerds” in Brussels, one of the homes of the parliament, along with Strasbourg in France where there will be 720 members after the elections, up from 705.

https://www.politico.eu/article/cyprus-tiktoker-fidias-panayiotou-political-waves-european-elections/

The body is largely symbolic and has relatively little impact beyond passing resolutions and raising visibility for the kind of issues he said he eschews, but he nevertheless wants his voice heard there for Cyprus.

The latest poll showed him fifth on 8.7 percent support, in place to secure a seat ahead of traditional political parties that are running six candidates each, such as the Socialist EDEK, the centrist DEPA and the Green party, the news site said.

“Fidias,” as he calls himself on sites such as TikTok, has built up 2.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel since he began posting in 2019, gaining fame through a mission to hug Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the X platform. He eventually did.

But he also saw some blowback by attempting to travel across India and Japan without paying, and instead begging for cash, which seemed unseemly to critics who didn’t like the spectacle of it.

He’s unconventional, of course, He wore three ties, a suit and shorts when he announced his candidacy in January where he said he has no idea how politics or the European Union works while wanting to be a representative for his country.

“I am 23 years old and I have never voted in my life, and I said to myself one night that if I never vote and I never take an interest, the same nerds are always going to be in power, and I said ‘enough!,’” he announced.

In April Fidias submitted his candidacy alongside his father, a priest, wearing a suit and a bow tie and said he was willing to learn about the machinations of politics, which can be Machiavellian, especially in the EU.

“I heard somewhere that if you are not satisfied with things around you and you want them to change, you have to be the change,” he said. “Why did I choose to be independent? Because I can’t fit into molds. Because I want you to know that I have no party interests to serve.”

He added that his goal was not to get elected, but to motivate young people to get involved in politics although voters have next to no interest about who their country’s candidates are for the European Parliament which is largely out of sight.

Cyprus’  two largest parties, the Democratic Rally and the Progressive Party of Working People, are in a tight race for first place,although there’s worry that more people will abstain than vote.

“The Fidias case is the definition of post-politics at a time when content production is a strategic priority for the European Union itself – beyond political planning,” John Ioannou, founder of Geopolitical Cyprus, told POLITICO.

“His venture resonates with broader themes, including the resurgence of populist sentiments in Europe, the primacy of image over ideology, and the imperative of civic engagement, particularly among nascent voters in countries like Cyprus.”

RELATED

Politics
Britain’s Political Rivals Want Flights Allowed to Occupied Cyprus Side

LONDON - With the 50th anniversary approaching in July of Turkish invasions that seized the northern third of Cyprus, a group of 50 prominent British politicians from rival sides said they want an end to a ban on direct flights to the island’s occupied side.

Economy
Qatar Now Looks to Cyprus for Investments: Ports, Banks Eyed for Deals
Society
Families Reclaim the Remains of 15 Recently Identified Greek Soldiers Killed in Cyprus in 1974

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The 30th Κalamata International Dance Festival Runs July 12-21

KALAMATA – Synonymous with the evolution of contemporary dance in Greece, the Kalamata Dance Festival celebrates 30 years of continuous presence this year, having established itself as the premier contemporary dance event in the country and one of the most significant dance events in Europe.

NIKOSIA - Fidias Panayiotou admits he doesn’t know much of anything about politics, but he sure knows how to use social media and the 24-year-old influencer is using it to be in line for one of Cyprus’ six seats in the European Parliament in June 6-9 elections.

TENAFLY, NJ – The 53rd Annual Greek Festival at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St.

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The GOYA youth program at Holy Trinity-St.

The Greek Food Festival season is upon us.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.