On Crete, 21 Students Out of School Over Anti-Vaxxer Parents

ATHENS – Because their parents object to COVID-19 health measures in schools, 21 pupils in Iraklio on the island of Crete are being barred from going to class after the New Democracy government said those who stay out too long will be held back a year.

Officials were said to be asking a local prosecutor to intervene so that the students won’t lose more class time and put their education at further risk over the stance of their parents, with many COVID skeptics also refusing to be vaccinated.

The Director of Primary Education in Iraklio, Manolis Beladakis, told Creta TV that the prosecutor’s office will be informed about the issue on Jan. 17 “so that the children’s right to education is not violated.”

Beladakis noted that the prefecture of Iraklio has 27,500 pupils and that the 21 children form “an infinitesimal percentage.” But, he said, “For us it is important that not one pupil is left behind,” he also said.