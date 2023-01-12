Omicron XBB 1.5 Subvariant Detected in Greece; 2 New Deaths by Influenza, says EODY

Health

FILE - A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine is seen ready for use in the trial at St. George's University hospital in London, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

ATHENS – The new XBB.1.5 Omicron coronavirus subvariant has been detected in 6 samples in Greece, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY) in its weekly statistics report on Thursday.

Covid-19 hospital admissions and influenza positive tests increased in the previous week, while the respiratory virus RSV showed a minor decline, said EODY.

Specifically, a total of 1,632 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week of January 2-8 (7% up compared to the previous week), namely 233 patients per day on average. In addition, 128 coronavirus patients were on ventilators on January 8. There were also 149 deaths from Covid-19 during the week of January 2-8 (2% up from the previous week), with a median age of 85 years.

Regarding the spread of influenza in the community during the same week, EODY reported 2 new deaths and 7 severe cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza type A, which required these patients be treated in an ICU.

Overall, a total of 36 influenza patients have so far required treatment in ICUs, while a total of 9 people have died from it, said EODY.