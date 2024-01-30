x

January 30, 2024

‘OLYMPOS’ Welcomed the New Year Cutting a Traditional Cake

January 30, 2024
By The National Herald
Pol heptapolis
The cutting of the 40th annual cake of the Association "OLYMPOS - World Spiritual Centre" founded in June 1984 in Athens. (Photo: Courtesy of ‘OLYMPOS’)

ATHENS – On Sunday, January 28, at 7:00 in the evening, the members and friends of the Association “OLYMPOS – World Spiritual Center” cut the new year’s cake at the Association’s offices in Paleo Psychiko.

The event was attended by businessmen, journalists, architects, engineers and people of science and arts.

The President of the Association Paul Pissanos referred to the studies of the project “Heptapolis – Trilogy, The Vision of Delphi”, which are being carried out at a steady pace at the Association’s offices and, by the end of 2024, it is planned to be completed and submitted to the relevant bodies.

Particularly impressive was the mention of the involvement of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation to ensure that projects are planned and executed in accordance with the digital data of International Practice to avoid errors. The use of Holograms in the training activities of international students in the Heptapolis Schools was also extremely impressive.

The keen interest of the participants in the topic concerning the ways and methods of financing the “Heptapolis – Trilogy” projects, which will be based on the innovative and revolutionary method of “Global Green Tax Fund”, was emphasized.

This ingenious project, based on the education and culture of the peoples of the Earth was seen as a real “find” in the requested solutions of the financial transactions that will arise for what is perhaps the most costly project of recent years in the whole world.

