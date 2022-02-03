x

February 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

SPORTS

Olympic Members Unite against Infantino’s World Cup Plan

February 3, 2022
By Associated Press
Gianni Infantino
FILE - FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during the Confederation of African Football general assembly in Cairo, Egypt, July 18, 2019. Infantino has linked his plan for biennial World Cups to giving more hope to African people who currently risk their lives crossing the sea to Europe. Infantino's comments were in a speech to European lawmakers in Strasbourg, France on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, file)

BEIJING (AP) — FIFA’s fading plan for biennial World Cups was labeled a threat from soccer to all other sports by the International Olympic Committee on Thursday.

IOC President Thomas Bach chided FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino, an IOC member for the past two years, for not being in Beijing to hear the criticism.

“We all would have very much liked to discuss the FIFA proposal for a biennial World Cup together with the FIFA president and IOC member,” Bach told about 100 colleagues at the traditional pre-Olympic meeting, with some there in person and others viewing remotely.

Bach added, in a break from the usual politeness of IOC gatherings, that talking to Infantino directly “is not possible against the expectations because he canceled his visit to Beijing the day before yesterday.”

Infantino was expected to be watching remotely from Cameroon after telling the IOC he would attend the final stages of the African Cup of Nations.

The FIFA president has been pushing a plan to stage World Cups for men and women every two years instead of four. FIFA believes the plan will accelerate development in soccer worldwide, close the gap on the European clubs and national teams that dominate competitions, and add billions of dollars in revenue it can share among its 211 national federations.

Infantino has strong support from Africa but drew criticism last week after linking the World Cup plan to giving more hope to African people who might risk death in sea crossings to Europe.

The European and South American soccer bodies have said they will boycott biennial tournaments.

The FIFA plan has “no chance” of succeeding, South American soccer president Alejandro Dominguez told The Associated Press last week.

Mustapha Berraf, the president of the African group of national Olympic committees, led the IOC’s opposition on Thursday, saying biennial World Cups would have a “heavy impact” on his continent.

“The plan promoted by FIFA as we speak would create immeasurable damage and put in danger sport in general,” Berraf said.

IOC executive board member Nenad Lalovic, representing summer sports, and Olympic table tennis gold medalist Seung Min Ryu said adding extra World Cups would add to players’ workload and put their health at risk.

“There comes a point where the athletes have to say: ‘Stop,’” Ryu said.

After four interventions from IOC members, Bach asked for and was given applause to convey the feeling of the room back to Infantino.

Infantino previously faced criticism from sports leaders when Bach and the IOC hosted an online meeting in December.

Momentum for FIFA’s plan stalled after European and South American officials voiced their concern. Infantino then pulled plans for an expected vote on the issue in December.

___
By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

RELATED

SPORTS
Olympic Spotlight Back on China for a COVID-Tinged Games

BEIJING (AP) — Long before the global pandemic upended sports and the world in general, the 2022 Winter Olympics faced unsettling problems.

SPORTS
Davis Scores 30, Lakers Rally in 4th to Defeat Trail Blazers
International
Colombia Further from WCup Spot, Ecuador Secures Playoff (Highlights)

Top Stories

Food

MELBOURNE – Dimitra Papamichou is an expatriate who has been living in Australia for the last few years and is engaged in research on the Mediterranean diet.

Associations

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley announced its 2022 parade on the famed Ben Franklin Parkway will take place on March 20.

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American Congressman Chris Pappas, who represents New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District, received a response from the US Department of State to his letter opposing the U.

Food

Economy

Video

Mobile Medical Units: 100 Missions. 1 Aim.

Highways and rural roads. Hard, winding roads.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings