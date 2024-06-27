Olympic Gold Medalist & World Champion Tentoglou Tops at Piraeus Street Long Jump

Olympic gold medalist and world champion Miltos Tentoglou at the Piraeus Street Long Jump 2024. Photo: Piraeus Street Long Jump / KLODIAN LATO / Eurokinissi
PIRAEUS – The emblematic Municipal Theater of Piraeus, the excellent weather and the great athletes of the long jump composed the beautiful image of the 2nd Piraeus Street Long Jump co-organized by the Municipality of Piraeus with the Hellenic Athletics Federation-SEGAS, on June 23, making history again.
The top sporting event which is the first long jump competition outside the stadium, which took place for the first time last year in Greece, gathered thousands of people in the center of the city of Piraeus to see the Olympic gold medalist and world champion Miltos Tentoglou together with top long jump stars from 13 countries- Sweden, Ireland, Czech Republic, Great Britain, France, Serbia, Turkey, Poland, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Greece. Tentoglou, in his first race in open track and field in Greece ahead of the Olympic Games, won first place with a jump of 8.06 meters (26.44 feet), sharing smiles and autographs with young and old, taking hundreds of photos with the track and field fans who were patiently waiting and chanting his name rhythmically several times.
This great sporting event took place under the seal of World Athletics, which included the event in the World Athletics Continental Tour series, in the Silver category, in a unique venue that was created with absolute security and according to the international standards of World Athletics, in less than 24 hours, especially for Piraeus Street Long Jump 2024.
The spotlight of world sports was focused on Piraeus and through the live broadcast from the ONE Channel television station, but also online through megatv.com, mega play and in.gr/insports, viewed the unique images of impressive jumps by the athletes, with the Municipal Theater and the Tower of Piraeus in the background, in this great celebration of athletics.
Impressive were the images emitted by the Tower of Piraeus, which was illuminated for the 2nd Piraeus Street Long Jump, as Piraeus Tower S.A. (Consortium DIMAND, EBRD, PRODEA Investments) was the Official Partner of the event.
The event was held in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Vasilis Economos, Mayor of Piraeus Yannis Moralis, President of SEGAS Sofia Sakorafa, Deputy Municipal Councilor for Sports of the Municipality of Piraeus Nikos Gemelos, elected officials of the Municipality of Piraeus, and the Federation jumping coach and coach of Miltos Tentoglou George Pomaski et al. The Municipality of Piraeus and SEGAS joined forces, once again, in a great long jump event outside the stadium, which combined the energy, passion and adrenaline of top long jump athletes with the history of Piraeus.
Revival of the long jump 168 years later
According to the historical document, under the title “Five events are set – the ‘unknown Olympians’ of 1856,” the following five events were held in Piraeus in 1856: the high jump, the long jump, the discus throw (stone throw), running, and wrestling.
Three jumps at 8 meters for Men & Record for Women
Among the men, the first place was won by the gold medalist Miltos Tentoglou with a jump of 8.06 m. Second place went to the Bulgarian Bozhidar Saraboyukov with a jump of 8.05 m. and the Czech Petr Meindlschmid finished third with a jump of 8.00 m.
In the women’s category, Romania’s Alina Rotaru-Kottmann produced the third best performance in the world this year and took first place with a jump of 6.94m, breaking the event record. The Cypriot Filippa Kviten took second place with a jump of 6.64m. and Poland’s Magdalena Bokun took third place with a jump of 6.55m.
Piraeus Mayor Yannis Moralis said: “We experienced unique moments on Sunday in Piraeus at the Piraeus Street Long Jump, which impressed the spectators, in a special sporting event that we organized, for the second consecutive year, in collaboration with SEGAS. In front of the emblematic Municipal Theater of Piraeus, we enjoyed important sportsmen and women athletes from all over the world, with impressive jumps and good performances, led of course by the Olympic gold medalist and world champion Miltos Tentoglou. It was a day of celebration for our city and we are especially happy that this match is now an institution for Piraeus. But we don’t stop here. Piraeus is intertwined with sports and we have proven that we can successfully organize summits those international competitions. I would like to congratulate the athletes for their performance, to thank SEGAS and the President Sofia Sakorafa for the cooperation and all those who worked and contributed to the success of this event. I would like to thank MEGA for the online broadcast of the match from megatv.com, mega play and in.gr/insports and of course ONE TV station for the live coverage of the Piraeus Street Long Jump, as impressive images from our city were shown, contributing to the extroversion of Piraeus.”
