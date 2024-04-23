Olympiacos Hooligans Charged in Police Officer’s Death Face Prosecutor

Sixty-four people arrested in the case of the fatal injury of 31-year-old riot police officer Giorgos Lygerridis in Renti heading to the prosecutor, Tuesday April 23, 2024. (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Some 67 suspects said to be hooligan supporters of the Olympiacos volleyball team were taken before a prosecutor to face charges of being involved in the death of a police officer struck with a flare during a brawl outside a stadium.
They were arrested for the fatal injury of riot officer Giorgos Lygeridis, 31, and accused of being linked to at least 14 more cases as Greece has been unable to curb sports violence despite repeated vows to bring crackdowns.
The suspects were identified by unnamed police sources to Kathimerini as leading members of the violent gang Gate 67, also called The Ultras and will be charged individually for the riot and deadly attack on Lygeridis.
The charges include incitement and complicity in the killing and reports said 63 would also be accused of being members of a criminal organization, a measure which saw the jailing of the hierarchy of the neo-nazi Golden Dawn group.
Reports said some were on the scene and also directed the attacks on the riot police unit, clashes between hooligans and police squads a common occurrence and charges sometimes dropped. The attack happened outside the Melina Mercouri stadium in Renti.
Some of them were found to have had not only a physical presence but also an organizational role in the attacks on the riot police unit outside the Melina Merkouri Stadium in Renti.
WASHINGTON - Although human rights groups have chided Greece’s record in dealing with refugees and migrants, alleging pushbacks the government denied happened, the US State Department said Greece’s record is essentially status quo.
NICOSIA - The suspending of asylum applications from Syrian refugees on Cyprus has now been followed by President Nikos Christodoulides saying the island country that’s a member of the European Union can’t take any more in.
WASHINGTON - Although human rights groups have chided Greece’s record in dealing with refugees and migrants, alleging pushbacks the government denied happened, the US State Department said Greece’s record is essentially status quo.
While Greece is hoping to lure more foreign companies - especially American - Greek companies are showing interest in investing in the United States to take advantage of aid for environmental and other projects being offered.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In