Olympiacos Hooligans Charged in Police Officer’s Death Face Prosecutor

Sixty-four people arrested in the case of the fatal injury of 31-year-old riot police officer Giorgos Lygerridis in Renti heading to the prosecutor, Tuesday April 23, 2024. (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Some 67 suspects said to be hooligan supporters of the Olympiacos volleyball team were taken before a prosecutor to face charges of being involved in the death of a police officer struck with a flare during a brawl outside a stadium.

They were arrested for the fatal injury of riot officer Giorgos Lygeridis, 31, and accused of being linked to at least 14 more cases as Greece has been unable to curb sports violence despite repeated vows to bring crackdowns.

The suspects were identified by unnamed police sources to Kathimerini as leading members of the violent gang Gate 67, also called The Ultras and will be charged individually for the riot and deadly attack on Lygeridis.

The charges include incitement and complicity in the killing and reports said 63 would also be accused of being members of a criminal organization, a measure which saw the jailing of the hierarchy of the neo-nazi Golden Dawn group.

Reports said some were on the scene and also directed the attacks on the riot police unit, clashes between hooligans and police squads a common occurrence and charges sometimes dropped. The attack happened outside the Melina Mercouri stadium in Renti.

