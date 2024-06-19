Olympiakos Fan Club of NY Hosts Annual Dinner Dance, Announces the End of an Era

Events

NEW YORK – The passing of the baton at the Olympiakos Fan Club of New York, which is set to change leadership for the first time since its founding nearly 30 years ago.

In particular, as announced by the Club President Theodore Menis, he is going to step down from the presidency, handing over the reins to businessman and long-time member of the Club, George Tsampas, who has agreed to take over within the next few weeks.

As Menis pointed out, elections will be held at the General Assembly, which will take place on June 29, at 6 PM, at the Club’s offices on 30th Avenue in Astoria.

According to Menis, who worked non-stop until the last minute in order to ensure the best possible attendance at the annual Olympiakos dinner-dance, which was held on June 14 at Laterna restaurant in Bayside, this decision had occupied him for some time now, as he had grown weary of the responsibility of maintaining and running the club, with conditions becoming more and more difficult every day.

In any case, Tsampas pledged that everything possible will be done in order for the Club to remain at its historic headquarters, which is located at 30th Avenue and 31st Street, calling on the members of the Club to attend the General Assembly and to support the elections, in order for the Club to have a future and continuity in the coming years.

“After all these years, I would feel bitter if I came to Astoria and didn’t see the Olympiakos flag flying on 5th Avenue,” said journalist Fotis Roumeliotis, who, along with his colleague from the website Thrylos24, Paris Tsiliotis, traveled to New York in order to attend the traditional Olympiakos dinner-dance.

Big event with the Conference trophy

At Laterna, two Olympiakos trophies were on display, the Super Cup won by the Men’s handball team in September and the Women’s Basketball Championship, won in May. Regarding the trophy that is the most historic success of the Club, the Europa Conference League, Tsampas noted that it was not possible to send it to New York at this time, as it is currently “traveling” throughout Greece.

Nevertheless, both Tsampas and Menis announced that probably in March 2025, the precious trophy will visit the Olympiakos fans in New York, at a big event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ‘red and whites.’

“We were there. I felt like a 10-year-old kid again. I wish everyone one day to experience it, with their own team. What we felt is indescribable. Usually when we go to Olympiacos games, we go with our car. But this time, we entered the Electrikos [Athens Metro] normally, we became one with all the fans. I can’t describe it,” said Kostas Tsampas, George Tsampas’ brother and partner in the well-known King Souvlaki food trucks and restaurant business.

With the images of the unprecedented triumph of winning the Europa Conference League playing on screens at Laterna, the Club, family, friends, and the entire community celebrated the successes of Olympiakos in all sports.

The March 2025 event will be held in a larger space in honor of the centennial of Olympiakos and the two European soccer trophies, won by the Men’s and the Youth teams, will be in New York.

Finally, Menis presented an award to Olympiakos veteran G. Spyridopoulos, while a jersey signed by the players who competed in the final was auctioned off.