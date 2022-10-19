Olympiacos upset Real in Madrid

SPORTS

With five seconds left in the game between Real Madrid and Olympiacos Piraeus and the score tied at 87 – 87, Kostas Slouka drove to the basket against Edy Tavares, stopped his dribble while his opponent was waiting for him to pull for the layup, and disposed the big man’s defense to make the basket.

It was an ingenius move and all that Olympiacos needed to escape Madrid with the 89 – 87 win and remain undefeated in EuroLeague after three games. Real had three seconds to tie the score or get the win but a hook shot by Tavares went off target. The Blancos are now 1-2.

Sloukas, who finished with 14 points plus seven assists, had already made a go-ahead layup in front of Tavares and then hit two free throws to put Olympiacos up 87 – 85 with 32 seconds remaining. Sergio Llull made the game-tying layup before the Reds’ winning play.

Sasha Vezenkov had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Olympiacos for his third straight double-double. His team trailed for the entire fourth quarter before the last two minutes and was down 75 – 81 with 4:16 on the game clock after a triple by Llull. Joel Bolomboy (11 points) and a triple by Giannoulis Larentzakis put the Greek team closer before Sloukas took over.