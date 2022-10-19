x

October 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

SPORTS

Olympiacos upset Real in Madrid

October 19, 2022
By The National Herald
Real Madrid - Olympiakos Sasha Vezenkov
Real Madrid - Olympiakos Sasha Vezenkov. Gredit: Eurokinissi

With five seconds left in the game between Real Madrid and Olympiacos Piraeus and the score tied at 87 – 87, Kostas Slouka drove to the basket against Edy Tavares, stopped his dribble while his opponent was waiting for him to pull for the layup, and disposed the big man’s defense to make the basket.

It was an ingenius move and all that Olympiacos needed to escape Madrid with the 89 – 87 win and remain undefeated in EuroLeague after three games. Real had three seconds to tie the score or get the win but a hook shot by Tavares went off target. The Blancos are now 1-2.

Sloukas, who finished with 14 points plus seven assists, had already made a go-ahead layup in front of Tavares and then hit two free throws to put Olympiacos up 87 – 85 with 32 seconds remaining. Sergio Llull made the game-tying layup before the Reds’ winning play.

Sasha Vezenkov had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Olympiacos for his third straight double-double. His team trailed for the entire fourth quarter before the last two minutes and was down 75 – 81 with 4:16 on the game clock after a triple by Llull. Joel Bolomboy (11 points) and a triple by Giannoulis Larentzakis put the Greek team closer before Sloukas took over.

RELATED

SPORTS
ALBA Berlin dominated Panathinaikos for an easy win

Luke Sikma ended the game with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists, Tamir Blatt also had 15 points and seven assists as ALBA Berlin got an easy 94-65 home win over Panathinaikos in a contest that ended up being an unexpected walk in the part for the Germans.

SPORTS
NY Pancyprian Freedoms Advance in Three New York State Cups
SPORTS
Dean Spanos and Other Billionaires who Own the NFL’s Teams

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis: The Safety of All of Us Is Our First Priority (Video)

ATHENS - The safety of all of us is our first priority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the beginning of his speech on Wednesday at an event organised by the Ministry of Citizen Protection on security and the reduction of crime.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings