Olympiacos in Europa Conference League Final After Downing Aston Villa Twice

SPORTS

Players from Olympiacos celebrate their victory during the Europa Conference League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between Olympiacos and Aston Villa at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium at Athens' port of Piraeus, Greece, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – Olympiakos set up the final in Europa Conference League in the Greek capital against last year’s runner-up Fiorentina by beating Aston Villa 2-0 in Piraeus.

After winning the first leg 4-2 in England, Olympiakos advanced 6-2 on aggregate to became only the second Greek team to reach the final of a major European competition after Panathinaikos in 1971.

Villa was seeking a first European final since winning the European Cup in 1982.

Ayoub El Kaabi, who led Olympiakos with a hat trick at Villa Park, stole the show again with both goals to move two clear at the top of the scoring table.

Fiorentina held Club Brugge to a 1-1 draw in Belgium on Wednesday, enough to advance to the second straight Europa Conference League final after losing 2-1 to West Ham last year in Prague.

The final will be held in Athens on May 29.