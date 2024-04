SPORTS

The Olympiacos players are celebrating their huge victory over Fenerbahce in Istanbul. (ANTONIS NIKOLOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

INSTABUL – Olympiacos FC outlasted Fenerbahçe in Istanbul to qualify for the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League tournament, pulling away 3-2 in a penalty shootout (3-3 aggregate score).

The score during regulation time was 1-0 in favor of the Turkish home team.

Olympiacos won the first leg match 3-2 at its Karaiskakis Stadium after first going up 3-0 midway in the second half.

The Greek team’s goalkeeper, Kostas Tzolakis, was the “Man of the Match”, blocking three penalty kicks by Fenerbahce players.

Olympiacos will now face Premier League side Aston Villa in early May, with the first match at Birmingham’s Villa Park on May 2, followed by the second leg at Karaiskakis on May 9.