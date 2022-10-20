Olympia Forum III: Staikouras ‘More Optimistic’ about Handling of Energy Crisis

Politics

ATHENS – Finance Μinister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday that he was now more optimistic about the handling of the energy crisis at a European level.

Speaking at the Olympia Forum III, organised by the Economic Forum of Delphi and the newspaper “PATRIS”, Staikouras said that “this does not mean that in summit (October 20-21) we will be led to the optimal result.”

Staikouras pointed out, however, that the Greek side will continue to ask for the best, in order to have the conditions to generously supporting households and businesses, while he criticised Europe, saying that in this crisis it has shown very slow reflexes, as until now the root of the problem, which is the price of natural gas, has not been discussed.

“The government has built sufficient cash reserves through successfully tapping the markets and not through overtaxing the middle class, as the previous government did,” the finance minister said, pointing out that there are sufficient resources for 2023 so that the state can stand by society if necessary, for as long as necessary.”

Staikouras stated that, at the global level, the economic climate was more unfavourable and estimates speak of higher and more persistent inflation, as well as lower rates of economic growth. However, he underlined that Greece is not among the countries that will return to recession. In fact, he described the forecast for a growth rate of 5.3% this year as realistic, as there are a number of economic indicators that are booming, on the one hand, while on the other hand there are still uncertainties.

Georgiadis: The legislation on the household basket to parliament next week

Τhe legal provision establishing the ‘household basket’ will go to parliament next week, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday during the Olympia Forum III.

When asked about the high cost of living, the minister pointed out that collective reactions will intensify during the winter worldwide, while he underlined that Europe has taken initiatives, but with a delay as it was not easy to find the common ground required. He said the issue of prices and how they are set internationally was “complex”, pointing out that their growth was not linear as it was not possible to know gas prices in a week. “Greece will do better than we thought,” he stressed, adding that “the limits of government interventions are specific.”

Georgiadis made a special reference to the audits carried out against corruption, recalling that when he took over the ministry, the relevant service was weakened and they had not carried out audits for decades. Expressing his satisfaction with the course of the process, he noted that in the first phase, one in four companies was illegal and received a fine, while today this percentage has fallen below 6%.

Asked about the household basket, he underlined that the legislation will come to parliament next week, while he explained that the delay was due to the intervention of the Competition Commission, which he believed will take a decision within the next few days.

Georgiadis also referred to Hellinikon project, which he characterised as “the biggest bet” of the government.