x

March 18, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Health

Olive oil: A Miracle, Inside and Out

March 18, 2023
By Evropi-Sofia Dalampira
roberta-sorge-olive oil-unsplash
FILE - Olive oil. (Photo by Roberta Sorge, via Unsplash)

The Mediterranean diet’s fat source is mainly olive oil. The internal miracles taking place in our bodies are profound and timeless, and in the long run, using olive oil in your diet rejuvenates everything, from skin to your brain. In addition to internal use, as a food, olive oil also makes external miracles in many ways.

Olive oil is packed with vitamins and antioxidants which can help your skin to be healthier looking. It works as a:

• Moisturizer. It contains squalene and vitamin E to increase the skin’s capacity to absorb water
• Anti-aging agent. Antioxidants help fight the oxidative stress which is associated with skin aging
• Cleanser. It can remove any dirt or makeup, particularly the waterproof kind.

How can you use it? Simply add a small quantity onto your skin with your hands and make circles all around. This will remove all dirt and makeup. Afterwards, take a cotton ball and remove the excess oil. The rest of the oil should remain on the skin all night. Avoid the area of the eyes, where it can be irritating.

If you simply add some drops of essential oil you can have a totally different product for use. For example, if you add lavender essential oil, the product can be used on irritated skin, burns, and other kinds of skin damage. Adding mint or eucalyptus essential oil or both, olive oil can be used for massages when you have a cold or muscle pains.

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.
Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.

RELATED

Coronavirus
New COVID Origins Data Point to Raccoon Dogs in China Market

BEIJING (AP) — Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, adding evidence to the theory that the virus originated from animals, not from a lab, international experts say.

Science
For 1st Time, Scientists Create Mice with Cells from 2 Males
Health
COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid Moves Closer to Full FDA Approval

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.