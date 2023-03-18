Olive oil: A Miracle, Inside and Out

Health

The Mediterranean diet’s fat source is mainly olive oil. The internal miracles taking place in our bodies are profound and timeless, and in the long run, using olive oil in your diet rejuvenates everything, from skin to your brain. In addition to internal use, as a food, olive oil also makes external miracles in many ways.

Olive oil is packed with vitamins and antioxidants which can help your skin to be healthier looking. It works as a:

• Moisturizer. It contains squalene and vitamin E to increase the skin’s capacity to absorb water

• Anti-aging agent. Antioxidants help fight the oxidative stress which is associated with skin aging

• Cleanser. It can remove any dirt or makeup, particularly the waterproof kind.

How can you use it? Simply add a small quantity onto your skin with your hands and make circles all around. This will remove all dirt and makeup. Afterwards, take a cotton ball and remove the excess oil. The rest of the oil should remain on the skin all night. Avoid the area of the eyes, where it can be irritating.

If you simply add some drops of essential oil you can have a totally different product for use. For example, if you add lavender essential oil, the product can be used on irritated skin, burns, and other kinds of skin damage. Adding mint or eucalyptus essential oil or both, olive oil can be used for massages when you have a cold or muscle pains.

* The above is not medical advice but mere suggestions for improving your diet. Before reach herbal use you should consult your doctor, especially those who have health issues, are pregnant or are under the age of 6.

Evropi-Sofia Dalampira holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Botany-Biology.