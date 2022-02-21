Oikonomou: We Promote Policies that Increase Employment and Strengthen Social Cohesion

Politics

ATHENS – “In 2022, with the resources of the Recovery and Resilience Fund and the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF), the Manpower Employment Organisation (OAED) will implement 11 new employment programmes amounting to 587 million euros, which concern 62,000 positions,” government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou posted on Twitter on Monday.

“With a plan, we promote policies that increase employment and strengthen social cohesion,” he said.