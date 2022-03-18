Oikonomou: We Are Taking All Necessary Measures to Meet the Citizens’ Demands

Politics

ATHENS – “We are taking all the necessary measures with seriousness and responsibility to meet the demands of the citizens,” government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said on Friday during a press briefing, held for the first time in the city of Thessaloniki.

Economou said that the government foresaw the crisis ahead of time and, through its interventions, succeeded in mitigating the effects of successive crises without endangering public finances.

The measures, he said, are targeted and not horizontal and aim to support the weakest citizens, while they are in line with fiscal policy.

“We will not jeopardise fiscal stability. All assistance will be given without endagering public finances. Citizens know where irrational fiscal policies can lead,” Oikonomou said.

He noted that the government policy included measures for farmers, businesses and households, but added that they did not eliminate the effects of the crisis, which is impossible because “no state can deal with this crisis alone. We need a common European response and for this reason the prime minister is developing proposals at a European level.”