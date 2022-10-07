x

October 7, 2022

Oikonomou: Turkey Must Stop Challenging the Sovereignty of the Greek Islands

October 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[351149] ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΩΝ ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΤΙΚΟ ΕΚΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ Γ. ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΟΥ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou during a press briefing on Friday referred to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ statements at the dinner of the leaders who participated in the European Political Community Summit in Prague.

As he said, the prime minister replied directly to Turkish Presiden Tayyip Recep Erdogan’s accusations saying that “Turkey should stop questioning the sovereignty of the Greek islands and instead of causing tensions it should come to an understanding and dialogue without provocations and extreme rhetoric, as the leaders of responsible countries do.”

The government spokesperson also referred to the intervention of Kyriakos Mitsotakis on energy and climate change and Greece’s proposal to impose a price cap. “At the Prague Summit, two things stand out: First, Greece is part of the solutions to the problems that plague Europe and European citizens. Secondly, Greece is determined and capable of strongly defending its sovereignty, its sovereign rights as well as the international legitimacy,” Oikonomou underlined.

