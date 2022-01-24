Oikonomou: The State Mechanism Remains Fully Deployed

Politics

ATHENS – “The severe weather front in Greece is in progress. The phenomena in Attica are expected to intensify in the afternoon hours, while the conditions will continue to be difficult tomorrow as well,” government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said on Monday during a press briefing,

“The state mechanism remains fully deployed in order to intervene in cooperation with local government wherever necessary to address the problems caused by the bad weather,” he said.

He pointed out that unified coordination centres were activated in the areas threatened by bad weather with the participation of the Fire Brigade, the Hellenic Police, the Armed Forces, local government and all other bodies involved.

Normal tram services restored, STASY announces

Normal tram services have been restored throughout its network, with trams terminating at Syntagma, STASY said in an announcement on Monday.

Earlier, trams were stopping at Vouliagmenis Avenue Station due to slippery conditions.