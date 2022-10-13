x

October 13, 2022

Oikonomou: The Government Continues to Support Society

October 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Government spokesperson Yiannis Ikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
FILE - Government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – “The government, fully delivering on its pre-election commitments, continues to support society, all social groups and pensioners despite the huge successive external crises. These crises oblige us to move faster, to move quickly in the implementation of our policies in order to soften the impact of high prices on citizens and businesses,” government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said during a press briefing on Thursday.

He referred to the case of pensioners, pointing out that the government is now proceeding with new interventions that will further boost their income. “One in two pensioners will receive at least one additional pension, in total, from the support, while others will receive even larger amounts,” he said.

On the pressure felt by all due to the high prices, he underlined that the government, recognising the problem of international energy prices in time, has developed a series of actions for the relief of consumers and the support of the weakest. “In total, these actions reach 13 billion euros in 2022,” he explained, adding that the government has full knowledge and uses every financial possibility that exists to support society.

Moreover, he noted, the government is also developing initiatives to combat speculation in the market that exacerbates the problem.

