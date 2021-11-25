x

Oikonomou Stresses Greece’s Strategy to Keep Economy Fully Operational

November 25, 2021
By Athens News Agency
Oikonomou
Govement spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Government spokesperson Yannis Oikonomou on Thursday referred to the government’s strategy for keeping society, the economy and education open and fully operational, while controlling the spread of the virus and reducing human losses.

He stated that a lockdown is not being considered and that efforts are being made to strengthen vaccination coverage and continuously strengthen the national health system.

Oikonomou also referred to the addition from Thursday of monoclonal antibody drugs to the means for fighting the virus but stressed that they cannot replace vaccination.

He also noted that intensive checks are being carried out on the implementation of the measures and referred to the Prime Minister’s letter to Ursula von der Leyen requesting that a third dose of the vaccines be made a condition for safe travel within the European Union for European citizens over 60 years old.

