x

December 16, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Politics

Oikonomou: Scientific Studies Should Not Be Diminished to Serve Party Interests

December 16, 2021
By Athens News Agency
Government spokesperson Yiannis Ikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
Govement spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Government spokesperson Yiannis Economou lashed out at SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance Alexis Tsipras during a press briefing on Thursday, on the occasion of the main opposition’s objections to a scientific study about ICUs.

“Scientific studies should not be diminished to serve party interests, which is what Mr. Tsipras is doing … We need unity and commitment in dealing with the pandemic, and we will not deviate from this,” the government spokesperson said adding that the prime minister was not aware of the study.

On the front of the pandemic, Economou described as emergency the measure of mandatory demonstration of a negative PCR 72 hours for all Greek and non-Greek travellers, who return to the country and have stayed abroad for more than 48 hours. He added that the measure will be in effect for the holiday season and was taken in order to delay the spread of the Omicron variant as well as to save time to increase vaccination coverage.

Economou announced that since the day of the announcement of the measure of mandatory vaccination for citizens over 60 years, about 170,000 appointments have been made for the first dose.

Regarding the adoption of the American-Greek Defence and Interparliamentary Partnership, Economou noted that it recognizes the strategic role of Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean and Southern Europe, in favour of stability and security.

RELATED

Society
Wave of Post-Holiday COVID-19 Cases Warning Brought for Greece

ATHENS – Family gatherings and Christmas shopping and other festivities have a noted Greek-American research scientist worrying that Greece could see a big surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Sciences
Tsiodras: Τackling the Pandemic Needs Unity and Consensus
Politics
EU Leaders to Discuss Rise of Infections, Spread of Omicron

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

ΝΕW YORK - It has been more than two years since the last time anyone saw Jennifer Dulos, οn May 24, 2019, after dropping of her kids at school, the mother of 5 disappeared, only months before her 51st birthday.

Politics

ANKARA - For the umpteenth time, Turkey has repeated its insistence that Greek remove troops off Greek islands, citing the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that Turkey doesn't recognize, along with the 1947 Paris Peace Treaties.

Associations

ASTORIA – The Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY) held its 85th Annual Scholarship Celebration on December 11 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.

Society

Society

Video

Towns in Mourning While Digging Out from Deadly Tornadoes

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky — Tight-knit communities still digging out from the deadly tornadoes that killed dozens of people across eight states in the South and Midwest are turning to another heavy-hearted task: honoring and burying their dead.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings