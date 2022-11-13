x

November 13, 2022

Oikonomou on Phone Tapping: Τhe Gov’t Is Handling the Case with Total Seriousness

November 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΩΝ ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΤΙΚΟ ΕΚΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ Γ. ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΟΥ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – “The investigation into the operation of the spywares in Greece has already been launched by the Greek Justice with the support of the public authorities. In parallel, the government is preparing legislative initiatives to radically address the issue” stated government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou in an interview with the Sunday newspaper Documento on the phone tapping of political and other persons.

Oikonomou also added that the feeding of the public opinion with a plethora of articles which are based on unsubstantiated claims and imaginative narratives without a single substantial evidence obscures instead of shedding light on the case. Especially, when the initial material is channeled from unknown and vague sources. A material, however, very useful for writing spy novels. “Τhe government is handling the case with total seriousness in order for the truth to come out, to guarantee the normality and protect the national interests” the government spokesperson said.

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

