Oikonomou on Phone Tapping: Τhe Gov’t Is Handling the Case with Total Seriousness

ATHENS – “The investigation into the operation of the spywares in Greece has already been launched by the Greek Justice with the support of the public authorities. In parallel, the government is preparing legislative initiatives to radically address the issue” stated government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou in an interview with the Sunday newspaper Documento on the phone tapping of political and other persons.

Oikonomou also added that the feeding of the public opinion with a plethora of articles which are based on unsubstantiated claims and imaginative narratives without a single substantial evidence obscures instead of shedding light on the case. Especially, when the initial material is channeled from unknown and vague sources. A material, however, very useful for writing spy novels. “Τhe government is handling the case with total seriousness in order for the truth to come out, to guarantee the normality and protect the national interests” the government spokesperson said.