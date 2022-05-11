Oikonomou: National Support Programme Covers the Total of the Society

Politics

ATHENS – “The high prices in fuel are another problem next to the one of high elecricity rates which was very hard for all the society and continues to be hard as a consequence of all those we are experiencing. We are at that most painful conjucture in the last 40 to 50 years worldwide” stated government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou referring to the increases in the fuel prices in an interview with SKAI TV on Wednesday.

On the national support programme for the citizens, he said that it covers the total of the society and that from July 2022 and after the adjustment clause will be essentially suspended.