x

November 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

Oikonomou: Legislation on Malware to Be Unveiled for Public Consultation

November 14, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΩΝ ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΤΙΚΟ ΕΚΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ ΓΙΑΝΝΗ ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΟΥ (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Yiannis Oikonomou at the daily press briefing on Monday, November 14, 2022. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The government is preparing legislation to deal with the problem of spyware, government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said at the start of the daily press briefing on Monday, while he accused the opposition parties of having adopted a “toxic” approach to the issue in recent weeks, “without evidence or proof and, of course, without proposals and answers to the citizens’ problems and the challenges of the time.”

“We are determined to deal with all these problems on an institutional basis and to trust in the principles of the Greek state and Greek justice. Our position on the issue of spyware was clear and firm from the very beginning. The issue of possible surveillance must be investigated thoroughly and swiftly,” he noted.

At the same time, the government is preparing legislation to radically tackle the malware issue. The relevant provisions will be unveiled for public consultation by Wednesday, 16 November, he said.

Finally, he presented figures on the course of the Greek economy and inflation, based on the European Commission’s autumn forecast which, as he said, certify that the Greek economy is growing steadily and strongly, while showing an indisputable resilience against the double European-wide inflationary and recessionary pressures.

RELATED

Society
Heavy Security Measures ahead of 49th Anniversary of Polytechnic Uprising

ATHENS - Heavy security measures, with the participation of more than 5,500 police officers, will be taken ahead of November 17, when Greece marks the 49th anniversary of the Polytechnic uprising against the 1967-1973 junta.

Society
Culture Ministry Holds Conference with UNESCO World Heritage Center
Society
Greek Woman Slightly Injured in Istanbul Explosion

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

ATHENS - The government is preparing legislation to deal with the problem of spyware, government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said at the start of the daily press briefing on Monday, while he accused the opposition parties of having adopted a "toxic" approach to the issue in recent weeks, "without evidence or proof and, of course, without proposals and answers to the citizens' problems and the challenges of the time.

CANBERRA, Australia — An Australian inquiry began investigating on Monday whether a woman convicted almost two decades ago of smothering her four children to death might be innocent.

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday the West should step up sanctions against Iran by targeting government officials who are part of the violent crackdown on protesters demanding women's rights in the Islamic Republic.

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the votes needed to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings