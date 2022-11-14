Oikonomou: Legislation on Malware to Be Unveiled for Public Consultation

Politics

ATHENS – The government is preparing legislation to deal with the problem of spyware, government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said at the start of the daily press briefing on Monday, while he accused the opposition parties of having adopted a “toxic” approach to the issue in recent weeks, “without evidence or proof and, of course, without proposals and answers to the citizens’ problems and the challenges of the time.”

“We are determined to deal with all these problems on an institutional basis and to trust in the principles of the Greek state and Greek justice. Our position on the issue of spyware was clear and firm from the very beginning. The issue of possible surveillance must be investigated thoroughly and swiftly,” he noted.

At the same time, the government is preparing legislation to radically tackle the malware issue. The relevant provisions will be unveiled for public consultation by Wednesday, 16 November, he said.

Finally, he presented figures on the course of the Greek economy and inflation, based on the European Commission’s autumn forecast which, as he said, certify that the Greek economy is growing steadily and strongly, while showing an indisputable resilience against the double European-wide inflationary and recessionary pressures.