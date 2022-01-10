x

January 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 28ºF

ATHENS 54ºF



Politics

Oikonomou: In-Person Operation of Schools of Vital Importance

January 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Oikonomou
Govement spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The in-person operation of schools is of vital importance for health, psychological and social reasons and this is the European trend. Our main provision is the safeguarding of public health and guaranteeing the operation of the economy and of education,” government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou stated, opening his briefing to the press on Monday.

He said that over one million people have been tested, the highest number of tests until today, with 15,547 infections reported so far that would circulate in the community without knowing they are infected and spread the virus.

The main parameter to intercept the spread of the virus is the mass conduct of diagnostic tests. Greece, according to the latest ECDC data is ranked 1st among the EU countries in terms of the number of tests for the novel coronavirus, Oikonomou said.

Regarding the National Health System, he underlined that besides the rapid increase in new infections due to the Omicron variant, the infections, according to the latest data, are pressing the health system mostly for beds but also for ICU beds, as there are still a number of patients infected with the Delta variant that need to be treated in ICUs.

RELATED

Politics
PM Mitsotakis’ Post on Opening of Schools

ATHENS - "Open schools can also be a harbinger of an open society," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday in a Facebook post on the occasion of the start of classes after the holidays.

Society
Greek Anti-Vaxxers March to Back Djokovic, Protest COVID Measures
Society
5.2 Richter Tremor Shakes Greek City of Florina

Top Stories

General News

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

Associations

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

Church

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Church

Church

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris (Video)

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week (Jan 1 – Jan 8) as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings