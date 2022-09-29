x

September 29, 2022

Politics

Oikonomou: Greece Not Intimidated by Turkey’s Rhetoric

September 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΩΝ ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΤΙΚΟ ΕΚΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ Γ. ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΟΥ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – Greece is constantly monitoring the rhetorical outbursts on the Turkish side but cannot be intimidated or made to panic, government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said in response to questions at the regular press briefing on Thursday.

Asked about new inflammatory statements made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu regarding Greece, Economou noted that the rhetoric on the Turkish side was “now on the level of hysteria” and that its aim was to make Athens lose its composure and change tactics, but it would not succeed.

“Our strategy is fixed, we point out the inaccuracies, expand our influential power and are ready to reply at any given moment,” Oikonomou said, stressing that Greece’s views count.

“For Turkey to invoke international law when it is threatening with a casus belli and does not respect international law makes it self-evident that this strategy and approach lead nowhere. Greece is factor for stability in the region and has the capability, both in diplomatic terms and in the field, to deal with any kind of challenge,” the spokesperson added.

Noting that the prime minister informs all his interlocutors at every forum about Turkey’s provocations and the problems it creates in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, Oikonomou said that there “will be and already are statements condemning Turkey’s unacceptable strategy against our country.”

