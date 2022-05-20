x

May 20, 2022

Oikonomou: Greece Has Made Dynamic Return to the Int'l Stage

May 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΩΝ ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΤΙΚΟ ΕΚΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ Γ. ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΟΥ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – “Greece, despite successive external challenges and the instability of the international geopolitical and economic environment, has made a dynamic return to the international stage,” underlined government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou in his briefing to the press on Friday in Thessaloniki.

Oikonomou referred to the results of the visit by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the USA, calling it “a milestone” for the new dynamic being created for the country and its enhanced role in the wider region of Southeastern Europe and globally.

Referring to Finland and Sweden’s intention to join NATO he said that Greece welcomes the historic decisions made by Sweden and Finland to submit a request to join the Alliance. “Greece is looking forward to the fast completion of this process and to cooperation with the two countries that will become new members of the Alliance.

Economou also underlined that Mitsotakis, during his visit to the USA, “pointed out that Sweden’s and Finland’s accession to the Alliance consititutes a historic change in Europe’s architecture”.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

