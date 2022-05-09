Oikonomou: Greece Broadens the Scope of its International Relations

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting UAE and has met with the Crown Prince in Abu Dhabi, stated government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou opening his briefing to the press on Monday.

Economou pointed out that this visit marks the strategic character of the Greek-UAE relations as nine agreements are expected to be signed by the responsible ministers and deputy ministers that accompany the Greek prime minister.

Oikonomou underlined that the visit, held at a crucial geopolitical conjucture due to the conflict in Ukraine, will reaffirm the strategic character of the relations between the two countries. “Greece with a multilateral and active diplomacy broadens the scope of Greece’s international relations in the interest of our national interests and stability”.