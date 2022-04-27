x

April 27, 2022

Oikonomou: Gov’t Launching Process to Create New Licensing Framework for Greek Radio Stations

April 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[351149] ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΩΝ ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΤΙΚΟ ΕΚΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ Γ. ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΟΥ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – The government “is dealing with the distortions and the peculiar hostage situation for radio stations, which operate in an anarchic radio landscape,” government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said on Wednesday, regarding plans to introduce a new legislative framework governing the licensing of Greek radio stations.

“We are pressing ahead, taking into account the proposals of working groups for examining issues concerning radio stations and every other proposal that has been expressed in the meantime,” Oikonomou said, stressing that there will be dialogue and “real and substantive consultation with the political parties, the National Radio and Television Council and all parties involved,” before finalising the form this legislative framework will take.

He noted that the process for licensing radio stations and regional television stations in Greece was now entering the final stretch, underlining that the government had made it a key priority.

After parliament passed the relevant law in 2021 and a working group to examine the issues concerning radio stations was set up, the government spokesperson will now initiate collaboration with experts that have specialist knowledge and many years expertise in issues concerning broadcasting legislation to design this framework. This collaboration is considered necessary due to the complexity of the subject and the need to incorporate complex technical specifications so that, together with the appropriate bodies and ministries, a new legislative framework that fully covers all aspects in technical, legal and practical terms can be drawn up.

According to an announcement, there will be a period of broad public consultation on the legislative framework that is being drawn up, while the next phase after the licensing of radio stations, will be the licensing of regional television channels.

