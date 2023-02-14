x

February 14, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

Ohio Proposal: Get Parents’ OK for Kids to Use Social Media

February 14, 2023
By Associated Press
Seattle Schools Social Media Lawsuit
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on mobile devices. (AP Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s governor wants the state to require parental consent for kids under 16 to get new accounts on TikTok, Snapchat and other social media platforms.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s two-year budget proposal would create a law that social media companies must obtain a parent’s permission for children to sign up for social media and gaming apps. The proposal also names YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, but the proposal would apply broadly, to “any online web site, online service, online product, or online feature that requires consumer consent to register, sign up, or otherwise create a unique username.”

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who is driving the initiative, said it would not apply to “e-commerce” or “online shopping.”

“Social media companies produce a product that is intentionally addictive to our children and has been proven harmful to kids,” Husted said. “Parents should know about it before it happens and social media companies should be held accountable.”

Companies subject to the regulations would have to produce methods to determine if a user is under 16 and send written confirmation to parents to verify their consent is legitimate. If parents do not sign off on the companies’ terms of service, their children couldn’t use the platforms. The restrictions would apply only to new account creation.

Social media companies also would have to create an introductory screen known as a “splash page” for age verification. If the user indicates they’re under 16, a parent could verify consent by signing a digital form, providing government identification, connecting with “trained personnel” over video chat, using a credit or debit card or other online payment system, or calling a toll-free number.

A similar bill has received bipartisan support in the Democratic-majority Connecticut Legislature but hasn’t yet gone to a vote.

RELATED

Politics
Rumors Swirl About Balloons, UFOs as Officials Stay Mum

WASHINGTON — Maybe they came from China.

Politics
Pence to Fight Special Counsel Subpoena on 2020 Election
Economy
US Inflation Slows to 6.4%, But Price Pressures Re-Emerge

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.