x

July 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Health

Oh-Oh: Rising COVID Could See Masks Back on in Greece

July 4, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos) mask

ATHENS – Easing health measures to lure tourists pouring into the country hasn’t worked out in Greece with COVID-19 cases rising again that the New Democracy government is said to be mulling bring back a mask requirement.

The administration of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who had long ago backed away from a pledge to consider making vaccinations mandatory, also has let anti-vaxxers roam around freely, continuing to spread the disease.

The National Public Health Organization EODY said that increased movement and people aged 18-24 ignoring any idea of trying to take any precautions is another factor, along with Omicron subvariants.

Health advisors said that the COVID transmission rate has risen to 1.3, which means that every 10 people infected will infect another 13 – backing estimates that the current wave will peak by the middle of July.

Hospital admissions and intubations have also been rising in the past three weeks, the EODY representatives confirmed, though they added that the public health system has not come under undue pressure yet.

But they also said the government’s panel of doctors and scientists will make a recommendation for masks to become mandatory in all public settings like supermarkets and stores – where the unvaccinated are still allowed.

Masks are still allegedly required on public transport but are largely being shunned and it wasn’t said if they would be required inside restaurants, which could be a deterrent to tourists and customers, with anti-vaxxers mixed in.

Speaking an emergency public briefing in Athens, EODY chief Theoklis Zaoutis and epidemiology and preventive medicine expert Dimitris Paraskevis pointed to data showing that the number of active cases nationwide right now is estimated at between 150,000-200,000 said Kathimerini.

Paraskevis noted that the biggest increases in cases have been seen on the islands of the Ionian and southern Aegean and in Crete, but also in the Greek capital where health measures have essentially been abandoned for now.

RELATED

Health
Medication Abortion Is Common; Here’s How It Works

By LINDSEY TANNER and MATTHEW PERRONE Associated Press Medication abortions became the preferred method for ending pregnancy in the U.

Health
For Now, Wary US Treads Water with Transformed COVID-19
Health
Menopause: A “Hot” Issue for Both Women and Men

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNΗ’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

NEW YORK – The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings